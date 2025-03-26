Apple’s WWDC 2025 Will Commence from June 9

Apple has announced that the Worldwide Developers Conference 2025 for this year will commence from June 9 and will continue till June 13. The company further confirmed that WWDC 2025 will be available entirely online and is free for all developers. The company is expected to showcase its next generation software at the annual conference, dubbed iOS 19, in beta.

Developers and students will also have the opportunity to celebrate in person during a special event at Apple Park on June 9. Available for free to all developers, WWDC 2025 will spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software. “As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to supporting developers, the conference will provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features,” said the company in a blog post.

One can experience WWDC 2025 throughout the week on the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and Apple Developer YouTube channel. This year’s conference will include video sessions and opportunities to connect with Apple engineers and designers in online labs.

Apple will also host an in-person experience on June 9 that will provide developers with the opportunity to watch the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union at Apple Park, meet with Apple experts one-on-one and in group labs, and take part in special activities.

Further, on March 27, this year’s applicants for Swift Student Challenge will be notified of their status, and winners will be eligible to apply for the special event at Apple Park. In addition, 50 Distinguished Winners, who are recognized for outstanding submissions, will be invited to Cupertino, California by Apple for a three-day experience.

The company is further expected to release beta versions of softwares for its whole ecosysteem of devices, including iOS 19, iPadOS 19, next generations of watchOS as well as macOS. The said upgrades are claimed to go beyond a “new design language and aesthetic tweaks,” according to a recent report. The major software overhaul with iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 will make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent, according to people familiar with the development. That includes updating the style of icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons.