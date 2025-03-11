Apple Prepares Software Overhaul with iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16: Things to Know

Apple’s software has constantly been evolving for years now with new features being added every year but this year seems to be a bigger-than-usual one for Apple. A new report suggests that Apple is preparing a software overhaul with iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16 later this year that will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems.

The said upgrades are claimed to go beyond a “new design language and aesthetic tweaks,” according to a report by Bloomberg. The major software overhaul with iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 will make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent, according to people familiar with the development. That includes updating the style of icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons.

As part of this initiative, the company is focused on streamlining device navigation and controls. The design is reportedly inspired by the Vision Pro’s software, which means we could be looking at circular icons being used across the operating systems. The changes are coming as part of iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 — code-named “Luck” — and macOS 16, which is dubbed “Cheer.”

Read More: Apple Launches M4 MacBook Air, Mac Studio with M3 Ultra, M4 Max: Check India Prices

The report says that the software will mark the most significant upgrade to the Mac since the Big Sur operating system in 2020. For the iPhone, it will be the biggest revamp since iOS 7 in 2013. “The updates are poised to be a highlight at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June — and could help distract from the company’s tumultuous push into artificial intelligence,” read Bloomberg’s report.

Apple is already in a tight spot when it comes to AI, as the company indefinitely delayed its AI upgrades for the Siri digital assistant recently, which is supposed to be one of the most important features of Apple Intelligence. The report adds that the upgrade has “become a major focus for Apple’s software engineering organization, as well as the user interface team within the company’s larger design group.”