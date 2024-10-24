Apple Plans to Launch M4 Mac Lineup Next Week, M4 MacBook Air Coming in 2025

A new report emerged online suggests that the upcoming week is going to be a busy one for Apple, as the company plans to launch the M4 Mac lineup, excluding the MacBook Air, though. The updated MacBook Air with M4 Processor is going to come in early 2025, according to the report by Bloomberg.

The report notes that Apple is making a rare move, where it is updating its entire lineup of Mac computers to the same generation of chip — the M4. The chip will speed up performance and better handle artificial intelligence tasks. The refreshed lineup will include new MacBook Pros, Mac minis and iMacs coming next week.

The M4 Mac lineup chips will offer significant upgrades, including the introduction of ray tracing, a critical technology for gaming graphics. Additionally, they will boost the Neural Engine, the chip component responsible for handling AI tasks, which is essential to the new Apple Intelligence platform. At the event, the company will also highlight the AI capabilities of the M4 processor.

While the new iMac and MacBook Pro models will retain the same design as their current versions, the Mac mini will get its first external design refresh in more than a decade. It will reportedly be smaller, and would look similar to the Apple TV set-top box.

Coming to the new MacBook Air with M4, the latest MacBook Air models will also look similar to the current design, launched in 2022. The laptop will include the new M4 chip. The company is set to soon begin manufacturing new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs codenamed J713 and J715, people familiar with the development told the publication. The laptop will arrive in markets between January and March of 2025.

During the spring product release cycle, Apple is also planning to launch a revamped iPhone SE, new iPad Air models and upgraded iPad keyboards. In that same window, Apple is also now aiming to release 11th-generation entry-level iPads codenamed J481 and J482, the report read.