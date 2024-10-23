Apple Game Store Inspired by its App Store Could be in Development

Apple could be working on an App store-like Apple Game Store that could act as a dedicated hub for playing and managing games in iOS. The new app is expected to combine the functionality from the App Store and Game Center in one place. Here’s what else you can expect from it.

The report comes from 9to5Mac, who states that Apple is “now working on a new App Store-like app dedicated to games.” Reliable sources familiar with the development have told the publication that the new app combines functionality from the App Store and Game Center in one place. While the gaming app is not expected to replace Game Center, it will essentially integrate with the user’s Game Center profile.

Further, the app will have multiple tabs with organised sections, including a “Play Now” tab, a tab for the user’s games, friends, and more. In Play Now, users will discover editorial content and game recommendations. The app will also highlight features such as challenges, leaderboards, and achievements. It will showcase games from both the App Store and Apple Arcade.

In addition, the app will also highlight special gaming events and provide information on key updates. Additionally, Apple is reportedly testing integration with FaceTime and iMessage within the new gaming app, potentially to enhance player communication. The company is also exploring allowing developers to offer mini games through App Clips.

The new app is reportedly being developed to attract gamers towards Apple’s ecosystem. Apple’s iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers are already quite capable of handling AAA games and with the new dedicated Apple Game Store, the company could further enhance the value of its products, specifically for gamers.