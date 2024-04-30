Apple Pencil 3 to Get Unique Feature that Samsung S-Pens Don’t Have

Apple’s “Let Loose” event is set for May 7, and we already know the new iPads will make their debut along with it; Apple is also planning to launch new versions of iPad accessories, including an updated version of the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil 3. Some new information about the latter has emerged online.

Apple hasn’t launched an updated version of the Apple Pencil 2 since 2018, however, it did refresh the 1st Gen Apple Pencil with a newer USB-C model last year. Now, the Apple Pencil 3 seems to be in the works and Mark Gurman of Bloomberg says that it’ll be coming with a couple of interesting features, one being haptic feedback. Such a feature hasn’t been on styluses even from Samsung, which are usually more advanced in terms of features than what Apple’s Pencil offers.

Further, Gurman didn’t share how it would work, but considering there aren’t a lot of ways Apple can implement the feature, it is safe to assume the haptic feedback could be put to work when the user is drawing or writing on the iPad to mimic the feel of doing it on a paper, or when the user switches between brushes and tools using the double-tap gesture, or maybe even more gestures Apple may have planned, as some internal iPadOS code suggests.

Regarding gestures, the code in the iPadOS 17.5 beta suggests that a new squeeze detection mechanism is also coming with the Apple Pencil 3. As for other leaks, it is suggested that Apple is planning to give the new Pencil a glossy finish rather than a Matte one, which we have seen on older generations. The interchangeable tips could get magnetic for easy and convenient replacement.

Finally, Apple may also make the Pencil 3 a part of the Find My network, meaning the network would be able to locate your stylus in case it gets lost or stolen. This would be another unique feature we haven’t seen on Samsung S-Pens and more than being unique, it could prove to be a useful one.