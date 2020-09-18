Apple Online Store to launch in India on September 23!

The new online Apple Store will be opening in India on September 23. The store will provide the wide range of products from Apple with customizing options too. Apple will also provide support and guidance with the help of Apple specialists.

For the first, Apple is opening an online store for India which was already speculated a while back. Even though Apple's products are available for purchase through its partners like Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, etc, Apple will now be selling its products directly through its website.

The launch for the online store is set for September 23. The speculation earlier was that Apple will launch the store sometime near Diwali, and for the festive season.

Apple for the first time will also be offering direct customer support through its store as there will be Apple Specialists to guide you through your purchase. The support will be available in both Hindi and English languages.

Tim Cook, CEO, Apple, said on Twitter "We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23!".

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.", he added.

Apple will also offer discounts and trade-in programs for Students which means that the students can shop for Apple products at a special discounted price.

In October, customers can expect free online 'Today at Apple' sessions led by local Creative Professionals focused on photography and music.

Focusing on the details, Apple will also provide signature gift wrap and personalized engraving for select products. Engraving of emoji or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu will be available for AirPods, and English engraving will be available for iPad and Apple Pencil.

The ability to purchase Apple Care + online will also be available now.

Apple will be partnering with BlueDart and says that the orders will ship between 24 to 72 hours of placing the order, and the delivery will be contact-less.

This move by Apple is also creating around 9,00,000 jobs in the country which also supports the economy in the times of the pandemic.