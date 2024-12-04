Apple Music Replay 2024 Released: How to Access?

Apple Music Replay 2024 has been released by the company for all Apple Music users, giving them a recap of their music journey for the year 2024. Apple has also introduced new features to Replay 2024, allowing users to see if they rank among the top 500 or 1,000 listeners for a specific genre or artist.

Apple Music Replay 2024: How to Check Your Stats?

Apple Music Replay 2024 can be accessed either via the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Android device or through the Apple Music Replay website. Once you open the app, the Replay banner will be available on the top. As Apple notes, Apple Music Replay calculates your top songs, albums, artists, playlists, genres and stations using:

The amount of time spent listening to a song, artist, album, playlist, genre and station

Your listening history in Apple Music

The number of plays to a song, artist, album, playlist, genre and station

Aside from the new insights Apple added, it will also highlight your longest streak of consecutive days using Apple Music and showcase your top artists, albums, and songs for each month of 2024. You can also track how many consecutive months you’ve listened to your top artist and discover the exact dates you first played your top song, artist, or album of the year.

Apple is also introducing new Replay features for artists, enabling them to view and share stats such as total listening minutes, their number of listeners, the cities where their music was most popular, and their most-Shazamed song of the year.

A minor but notable change to this year’s Apple Music Replay is that it loads in the Apple Music app itself, unlike previous years, when the user was redirected to the Recap website in their web browser. While it’s still a web experience, the integration within the Apple Music app is a welcome addition.