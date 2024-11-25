Apple’s LLM Siri Won’t Launch Until Spring of 2026: Report

A new report has surfaced online suggesting that Apple is working an AI-based Siri overhaul that is internally being called “LLM Siri.” However, the report also adds that this newly refreshed Siri won’t be arriving anytime soon, and has been delayed till Spring of 2026.

The report from Bloomberg says that Apple is advancing toward a significant overhaul of Siri, aiming to make it more conversational by leveraging in-house large language models—the same technology that powers chatbots like ChatGPT. The company is currently testing this enhanced version internally under the name “LLM Siri.”

While Apple has essentially found a workaround to provide AI-based Siri services by partnering with OpenAI and using ChatGPT, the company knows that it “can’t rely on partners for such a fundamental piece of technology in the long run,” according to the report.

However, LLM Siri it isn’t scheduled to launch until around the spring of 2026. We may witness an unveiling sometime before that, possibly at the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference or at another event next year. Aside from the new Siri, the report adds that a “larger-than-usual number of features scheduled for iOS 19” have already been postponed until spring 2026 (when iOS 19.4 debuts).

Ahead of that, Apple is preparing a major update this spring with the release of iOS 18.4, but several features initially anticipated for later this year are already being delayed according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Another recent report carrying details of Apple’s AirTag 2 was shared online. As per that, AirTag 2 will retain the design of the original Apple AirTag but will have new internal hardware. This new hardware will enable “better range.” The onboard wireless chip will get an upgrade, and Apple has also paid attention to the privacy aspect.

