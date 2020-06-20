Advertisement

Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air 2020 suffers from USB connectivity issues

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 20, 2020 11:06 am

The problem seems to have affected MacBook Pro 2020 and MacBook Air 2020 models.
Apple latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models are facing connectivity issues when connected to a USB device, multiple users reports. The problem seems to have affected MacBook Pro 2020 and MacBook Air 2020 models. 

 

Multiple users have taken to Apple Support community forums and Reddit to complain about this issue. As per the users, these MacBooks are randomly disconnecting USB 2.0 devices, which is connected using a hub or an adapter. 

 

“I have an external USB hub connected to one on my Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports on my MacBook Air early 2020 model running Catalina 10.15.4. At random times during the day (2-3 times a day) my Logitech G602 mouse and external Apple Keyboard will stop responding completely and only a reboot will restore functionality,” one user said.

 

Apple is yet to acknowledge this issue. Interestingly enough the issue does not affect Thunderbolt 3 hub, which is actually more expensive than the usual USB hub or adapter. One user says that the fix can be fixed by re-installing the latest macOS software. 

 

To recall, the company introduced MacBook Air and MacBook Pro in India recently. The MacBook Air laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 92,990 for the Core i3 model. The MacBook Pro 13-inch is priced in India starting at Rs 1,22,990 / US$ 1299 (Rs. 98,340 approx.) for the 8GB + 256GB version with 8th Gen Intel Core processor. The 8GB + 512GB version with 8th Gen Intel Core processor is priced at Rs. 1,42,990 /  US$ 1499 (Rs. 1,13,482 approx.)

 

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard and up to 10th Gen Intel Core processor

Apple now lets Indian buyers to customise their iMac, MacBook - How it works

