Apple Launches M4 iMac: All Details You Should Know

Apple has announced the new M4 iMac, featuring Apple Intelligence, in its ultra-thin design. With M4, iMac is up to 1.7x faster for daily productivity, and up to 2.1x faster for demanding workflows like photo editing and gaming, compared to iMac with M1. Here are all the details.

M4 iMac: Price, Availability

iMac starts at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,24,900 for education, and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver shades. It features an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory configurable up to 24GB, 256GB SSD configurable up to 1TB, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad.

iMac with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU starts at Rs 1,54,900 and Rs 1,44,900 for education, and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver shades. It features 16GB of unified memory configurable up to 32GB, 256GB SSD configurable up to 2TB, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad.

Additional technical specifications — including the nano-texture display option, configure-to-order options, and accessories which further add to the cost of the iMac, are available on the Apple online store.

Customers can pre-order the new iMac with M4 starting today, October 28, on Apple’s Online Store and in the Apple Store app in 28 countries and regions, including India. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Friday, November 8.

M4 iMac: Specifications, Features

The M4 chip brings a boost in performance to iMac. Featuring a more capable CPU with the world’s fastest CPU core, the new iMac is up to 1.7x faster than iMac with M1. The new iMac comes standard with 16GB of faster unified memory — configurable up to 32GB. The Neural Engine in M4 is now over 3x faster than on iMac with M1.

Gamers can also experience smooth gameplay, with up to 2x higher frame rates than on iMac with M1. Compared to the most popular 24-inch all-in-one PC with the latest Intel Core 7 processor, the new iMac is up to 4.5x faster, said Apple.

The new M4 iMac supports Apple Intelligence which is available in U.S. English with macOS Sequoia 15.1. With systemwide Writing Tools, users can refine their words by rewriting, proofreading, and summarising text nearly everywhere they write. With the newly redesigned Siri, users can move fluidly between spoken and typed requests to accelerate tasks throughout their day, and Siri can answer thousands of questions about Mac and other Apple products.

New Apple Intelligence features will be available in December, with additional capabilities rolling out in the coming months. Image Playground gives users a new way to create fun original images, and Genmoji allows them to create custom Emoji in seconds. Siri will become even more capable, with the ability to take actions across the system and draw on a user’s personal context to deliver intelligence that is tailored to them. In December, ChatGPT will be integrated into Siri and Writing Tools, allowing users to access its expertise without needing to switch between tools.

Further, every iMac comes with a colour-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or optional Magic Trackpad, all of which now feature a USB-C port, so users can charge their favourite devices with a single cable.

The iMac sports a 24-inch 4.5K Retina Display and for the first time, it’s available with a nano-texture glass option that drastically reduces reflections and glare, while maintaining image quality. Next, there’s a new 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View. Center Stage keeps everyone perfectly centered on a video call, noted Apple. For audio, there’s a studio-quality three-microphone array with beamforming and a six-speaker sound system.

The M4 iMac has up to four USB-C ports all of which support Thunderbolt 4 for fast data transfers, so users can connect even more accessories like external storage, docks, and up to two 6K external displays. iMac also supports both Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. And with Touch ID, users can easily and securely unlock their computer, make online purchases with Apple Pay, and download apps. Additionally, Touch ID works with Fast User Switching, so customers can switch between different user profiles with just the press of a finger.

The M4 iMac runs on macOS Sequoia with new features for Safari browser, such as Highlights, redesigned Reader, and a new Video viewer. There’s also Distraction Control in Safari, so users can hide items on a webpage that they may find disruptive to their browsing. Gaming features include Personalised Spatial Audio and improvements to Game Mode, along with a breadth of new titles, including the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows. In addition, users can apply new built-in backgrounds for video calls, including a variety of colour gradients and system wallpapers, or upload their own photos.