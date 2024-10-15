Apple Launches Latest iPad Mini

Apple introduced its latest iPad mini today, featuring the A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence, a personal intelligence system designed to enhance user functionality while maintaining privacy. The new iPad mini comes in four colour options, including blue and purple, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Apple claims the A17 Pro chip offers a significant performance improvement, with a faster CPU and GPU and a Neural Engine that is twice as fast as the previous version.

Upgraded Performance with A17 Pro Chip

As per Apple, the new iPad mini’s A17 Pro chip improves both processing and energy efficiency. The chip is reported to provide a 30% boost in CPU performance over the A15 Bionic, which was used in the previous generation. It features a 6-core CPU—two performance cores and four efficiency cores—alongside a 5-core GPU, offering a 25% increase in graphics performance. The iPad mini, Apple says, now supports more advanced applications such as photo editing, augmented reality (AR), and gaming with hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

Apple claims that users can expect better performance for professional-level tasks, including using design software, and notes that the device is capable of running more demanding games, such as Zenless Zone Zero. The hardware improvements are said to make the iPad mini more capable in professional settings, such as for doctors, designers, and pilots.

Integration of Apple Intelligence

The A17 Pro chip also allows the iPad mini to support Apple Intelligence, which offers enhanced functionality across apps by drawing on personal user context. Apple Intelligence is integrated with iPadOS 18, allowing many of its functions to run on the device itself, while additional computational power can be tapped via Apple’s cloud servers when necessary. Initial Apple Intelligence features will be available in U.S. English later this month with iPadOS 18.1.

Apple states that Apple Intelligence simplifies everyday tasks by offering contextual suggestions based on user behavior, though the announcement did not provide extensive details on how these tasks are performed.

Connectivity and Camera Enhancements

The new iPad mini includes updated connectivity features, with Wi-Fi 6E support, which Apple says will deliver twice the performance of the previous model. For users needing cellular data, the Wi-Fi + Cellular models will offer 5G connectivity and eSIM functionality, enabling faster activation without requiring a physical SIM card. The USB-C port has also been upgraded to support data transfers of up to 10Gbps, which Apple says will benefit users who regularly transfer large files, such as photos and videos.

Camera improvements include a 12MP rear camera with Smart HDR 4 for enhanced dynamic range, and the device now includes artificial intelligence features to automatically scan documents directly in the Camera app. The front-facing 12MP Ultra Wide camera supports Center Stage, a feature that keeps users centered in the frame during video calls.

Apple Pencil Pro Integration

The iPad mini now supports Apple Pencil Pro, designed to provide more advanced interactions for creative users. Apple claims the new stylus enables users to switch between tools quickly, adjust line weights, and use color options by squeezing the Pencil. It also includes haptic feedback to enhance precision. The Apple Pencil Pro connects via a magnetic interface and charges on the iPad mini itself. The company also notes that the original Apple Pencil (USB-C) remains compatible for basic note-taking and sketching.

iPadOS 18 and AI Capabilities

The iPad mini will run on iPadOS 18, which Apple says brings a range of new features, including enhanced machine learning capabilities for developers. The operating system will also integrate Apple Intelligence, allowing apps to use more on-device processing power.

Sustainability and Environmental Focus

Apple reiterated its commitment to sustainability, noting that the iPad mini uses 100% recycled materials in its enclosure, magnets, and some internal components. The device meets Apple’s energy efficiency standards, and the packaging is 100% fibre-based. Apple aims to eliminate plastic from its packaging by 2025 as part of its broader environmental goals, which include reaching carbon neutrality by 2030.

Pricing and Availability

The new iPad mini is available for pre-order starting today. The Wi-Fi model costs INR 49,900, and the Wi-Fi + Cellular model costs INR 64,900. Both models come with 128GB of storage, double the capacity of the previous generation. Additional configurations of 256GB and 512GB are available. Apple is offering discounted pricing for students, parents, faculty, and staff through its education program, with the iPad mini starting at INR 44,900 for education buyers.

Apple Pencil Pro is priced at INR 11,900, while the standard Apple Pencil (USB-C) is available for INR 7,900. Accessories such as the Smart Folio case, available in multiple colors, start at INR 6,500.

Apple will also offer trade-in options for customers looking to exchange their current iPads for credit toward a new purchase. Additionally, AppleCare+ will be available, providing extended support and coverage for accidental damage.