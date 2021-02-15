Advertisement

'Get Active India' Challenge for Apple Watch users launched

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 15, 2021 3:11 pm

Latest News

Apple's National Distributors and Authorised resellers in India have launched a new 'Get Active India' challenge the aim of which is to keep Apple Watch users healthy and fit.
Apple’s National Distributors (Redington/Ingram) and Apple Authorised Resellers in India have launched a nationwide “Get Active India” challenge for Apple Watch users today. The objective of this challenge is to encourage all Apple Watch users to get active and stay fit. 

 

The challenge will run from 15th February to 14th March, 2021 and is aimed to encourage users to stay active and fit by closing their Activity rings (Stand/Move/Exercise) on their Apple Watch everyday. Participants can join the GetActiveIndia Challenge anytime during the course of the challenge. 

 

How to participate in the challenge?

 

  • Download Challenges App on your iPhone

  • Enter the code ‘India’

  • Select the city you would like to represent as your team

  • Cities: Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune,  Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Rest of India

  • Based on the individual’s body weight, participant’s are assigned a Move goal by the Challenges App (The Move goal in Challenges App is not the same as the Move goal you have set for yourself on your Apple Watch.)

 

Get Active India challenge

 

By closing the Activity Rings everyday, participants accumulate points which improves the ranking of the city they represent on the overall leaderboard. 

 

  • Move Points: Move points are awarded on closing the Move Ring on Apple Watch. 

  • Participants earn 12 points each time they close the Move Ring. A maximum of 36 Move points can be earned each day.

  • Exercise Points: Exercise points are awarded on closing the Exercise Ring on Apple Watch. 

  • Participants earn 12 points each time they close the Exercise Ring. A maximum of 36 Move points can be earned each day.

  • Stand Points: Stand points are awarded on closing the Stand Ring. 

  • Participants earn 1 point for each Stand hour. A maximum of 14 Stand points can be earned each day.

  • Activity Ring Bonus Points: Participants earn 12 bonus points each day on closing all three Activity Rings in one day.

 

Each day, participants are awarded an Achievement badge on the Challenges App basis the points earned. 

 

Bronze: 40 points a day

Silver: 60 points a day

Gold : 80 points a day

