Apple Launches Beats Studio Pro Kim Special Edition Headphones in India

Apple has now listed the latest special edition headphones from its subsidiary, Beats, on its Indian website. The new Beats Studio Pro Kim Special Edition are developed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian. While their specs remain the same as the regular model, the Special Edition is available in three new hues.

Beats Studio Pro Kim Special Edition: Price, Availability

The Beats Studio Pro Kim Special Edition Headphones are priced at Rs 37,900 in India and have been listed on Apple India’s online store. They have also been listed on Beats by Dre website but aren’t available for purchase anywhere, yet.

Beats Studio Pro Kim Special Edition: Features

The new special edition headphones are “inspired by Kardashian’s signature palette”, and are available in three new hues called Moon, Dune, and Earth. Beats Studio Pro custom acoustic platform packs a 40mm driver that has been “engineered for optimal clarity, with near-zero distortion even at high volume.” An integrated digital Processor optimises the final Frequency response to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to.

Then, at the touch of a button, you can cycle between two dynamic listening modes, including the fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) mode which continuously monitors the noise around you in real time, then creates a precisely-tuned filter to cancel it out. The second mode is the Transparency mode which allows the sounds of your environment mix seamlessly with your music when you want to stay present and aware.

There’s support for spatial audio too, where music and movies available in Dolby Atmos deliver full immersion with 360-degree surround sound. Beats Studio Pro also features dynamic head tracking and you can even personalise Spatial Audio for your ears using an iPhone.

Native Apple features are supported for Apple devices, such as One-touch pairing, Hey Siri voice command support, Find My network, along with OTA updates as well. Aside from Apple-specific features, Android features are supported as well, such as Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch, Google Find My Device, and the dedicated Beats app for Android also.

The headphones come with upgraded voice-targeting microphones and have a battery backup of up to 40 hours. With ANC or Transparency Mode enabled, you can listen for up to 24 hours and when low on power, Fast Fuel gives you up to 4 hours of play time from a quick, 10‑minute charge.

Beats Studio Pro offers multiple ways to connect with your devices: Class 1 Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, USB-C audio for simultaneous listening and charging, and a 3.5mm analogue input for wired audio sources. There’s also a newly designed carrying case included in the box.

While using USB-C audio, you can select between three distinct sound profiles: the Beats Signature profile, Entertainment profile, and the Conversation profile. The UltraPlush over-ear cushions have been upgraded with seamless engineered leather, along with adjustable metal sliders.

Apple first began selling Beats audio products in India in May earlier this year, via its own online store and other e-commerce platforms.