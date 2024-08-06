Apple iPhone 15 Price Dropped in India: Should You Wait for iPhone 16?

Apple iPhone 15 series launched last year and as usual, it garnered a lot of attention which translated into a good chunk of potential buyers of the devices. However, as the iPhone 16 series launch nears, we are seeing impressive discounts on last year’s models, one of which is the vanilla iPhone 15 whose price has been dropped to as low as Rs 65,499 on Flipkart, which is a significant discount from the original price of Rs 79,900. While it may be a compelling buy at this price, should you actually buy the iPhone 15 when the iPhone 16 launch is near or should you skip it? This is a question we’d be answering today.

Reasons To Buy iPhone 15

The price of the iPhone 15 has been dropped by Rs 14,401 over its original price tag and that’s an attractive price tag for an iPhone that’s still the latest available in the market. Here are some of the reasons why you should consider purchasing the iPhone 15 instead of waiting for the iPhone 16.

Discounted Price: The iPhone 16 will either launch for the same price as the iPhone 15, which was Rs 79,900, or it would carry a higher price tag. Further, because it would be the latest model, it won’t be available with any heavy discounts anytime soon. For this reason, you should definitely opt for the iPhone 15 if its in your budget with the discounted price, and if you want an iPhone only (and not an Android devices) as your new smartphone. Furthermore, the iPhone 16 launch is still likely a month away (or more), as per leaks. If you are in an urgent need to buy a smartphone, opt for the iPhone 15 as soon as possible before its price increases back up.

A solid performer: Even with the iPhone 16 coming in, the iPhone 15 still stands as a solid performer in its price segment. While it may lack in some specs compared to an Android devices, it’s still the latest iPhone that offers a balanced experience and gets you some features that would remain unchanged even in the next iPhone, such as the dynamic island, a 60Hz display, a USB-C port, and an appealing set of cameras.

Reasons To Skip iPhone 15 And Wait For iPhone 16

While the iPhone 15 is still a great performer for the price, the iPhone 16 is definitely set to bring some notable updgrades. Here are some reasons as to why you should wait for the iPhone 16 instead of buying the iPhone 15.

No budget or time constraints: If you are in no hurry to buy a smartphone and can still wait for a while, we think the iPhone 16 might just be worth it. While it may pack a similar display as the iPhone 15 or even get a similar look, it would still be the latest Apple has to offer.

Upgraded internals: As we said, the iPhone 16 may pack some notable upgrades over the iPhone 15, as per leaks. The device could get higher RAM along with a bigger battery as well. The iPhone 16 would further pack an action button instead of the mute switch, and would get an extra capture button if reports are to be believed. It may pack a similar set of cameras but with software enhancements limited to the iPhone 16. Not only that, but it may pack the watered down version of the same chip as the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models, which would still make it more powerful than the iPhone 15.

Apple Intelligence support: Apple Intelligence is a suite of AI features recently unveiled by Apple that will bring a load of AI-based functions to supported iPhone models. As the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are not supported, you’ll have to wait for the iPhone 16 series if you want access to these Apple Intelligence features, as all the devices in the iPhone 16 lineup are expected to get the AI functions and not just the Pro models.

iPhone 15 or iPhone 16: Which One to Buy?

As you can see for yourself, if you’re eager for the latest features, improved performance, and compatibility with Apple Intelligence, waiting for the iPhone 16 might be a smart choice. However, if you’re content with the current iPhone 15 and its recent price drop, it’s still a great option. Remember, the decision ultimately depends on your priorities and how urgently you need a new iPhone. Weigh the pros and cons, and make an informed choice!