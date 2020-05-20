Apple iPhone SE 2020 to go on sale in India today at 12PM via Flipkart

Apple iPhone SE 2020 India price starts from Rs 42,500 for the 64GB base variant.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale will start in India today via Flipkart at 12PM at a starting price of Rs. 42,500. The phone will be offered in White, Black, and PRODUCT (RED) colours.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 India price starts from Rs 42,500 for the 64GB base variant. The 128GB and 256GB storage versions are priced at Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300 respectively.

Advertisement

Apple announced an offer for HDFC Bank cards by offering Rs 3,600 cashback making the effective price Rs 38,900 of the iPhone SE 2020. Apple supplier Redington has also already confirmed that the phone will be available in 3500+ retail locations across India.





After the HDFC bank offer, consumers will be able to purchase the iPhone SE 2020 64GB model at Rs 38,900, 128GB storage model at Rs 44,200, and 256GB storage at Rs 54,700.

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 runs on iOS 13 out-of-the-box. It has a glass and aluminium build that is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. The phone is equipped with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor that supports 4K video, dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, dual-tone and dual-LED flash. Upfront, iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 7-megapixel front camera with an f2.2 aperture.



It features 4.7-inch HD IPS LCD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution, 625 nits brightness, and HDR 10. The phone uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions and there is Touch ID fingerprint sensor below the display for security but there's no Face ID on the smartphone.



Apple iPhone SE 2020 sports 3GB RAM and packs an 1821 mAh battery. The phone also has wireless charging support. It is powered by hexa-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor which also powers the latest iPhone 11 series.

Connectivity options on the iPhone SE (2020) include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi calling, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS, and a Lightning port. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 138.4x67.3x7.3mm and weighs 148 grams.