Apple iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11: Reports

According to new reports, it is suggested that the Apple iPhone 12 will cost way more than iPhone 11 because of the increase in Bill of Materials for the devices.

As Apple is soon expected to launch its new iPhones, as early as next month, various reports have started to surface stating that the price of the iPhone 12 will be way more higher than iPhone 11.

The reports from a tipster on chinese website Weibo, claims that the price increase is a result of the increase in Bill of material cost for iPhones by $50 (Approx Rs 3700). To save some cost, it has also been reported earlier that starting with iPhone 12, Apple may drop the in-box charger and earphones to save some cost as it has done the same with Apple Watch Series 6 where the charger is now not present in the box. The increased cost is due to the inclusion of the Time-of-flight sensor, the 5G modem, RF, OLED Display and various other components.

Jon Prosser, an Apple insider recently also claimed that the iPhone 12 with 5.4-inch display may start from $649 (Approx Rs 47,000) and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max might cost Rs $749 (Approx Rs 55,000).

The iPhone 12 Pro is expected to cost $999 (Approx Rs 73,000) and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to cost $1099 (Approx Rs 80,000).

iPhone 12 (Expected Specifications)

The entry-level iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The iPhone 12 Max will come with a 6.1-inch display with a similar resolution. The 6.1-inch flexible OLED panel with 10-bit colour support and a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. The iPhone 12 Pro is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a screen resolution of 2778 x 1824 pixels and it will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 12 series is said to be powered by the upcoming Apple A14 Bionic processor, which will provide comparable performance as compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+. The Apple iPhone 12 is said to come with 4GB of RAM and it might be available with 128GB and 256GB of storage option. The Apple iPhone 12 Max will come with the same 4GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

The iPhone 12 Pro will be loaded with 6GB of RAM and it will come with 128GB of storage or 512GB of internal storage. The iPhone 12 Pro Max variant will also sport the same specs. All the iPhone 12 series will come with 5G support and it will be the first 5G smartphones from Apple.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are said to feature a dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to feature triple-camera setup. Multiple reports suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro series will come with a 3D camera with LiDAR Scanner.

Coming to the battery, the Apple iPhone 12 is reported to feature a 2,227mAh battery, while the Apple iPhone 12 Max will come with a 2,775mAh battery. The iPhone 12 Pro is said to feature 2,775mAh battery, while the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with 3,687mAh battery backup.