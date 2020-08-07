Apple iPhone 12: Things you should know!

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 12 series.

Apple is all set to launch its new generation of iPhones pretty soon. The latest range of iPhones is said to bring some dramatic changes in Apple’s flagship devices.

The company is reported to launch four models of the upcoming iPhones including a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The latest iPhones will come with the greatest hardware from Apple along with some good cameras and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 12 series.

Apple iPhone 12 pricing and release date

There have been multiple rumours about the pricing of the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 is said to come with a starting price of $749, while the iPhone 12 Max is said to come with a starting price of $799. The iPhone 12 Pro will come with a starting price of $1049, while the top-end variant iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with a starting price of $1149. The iPhones are expected to be launched in the month of September or October this year, though there is no concrete information about the launch of the latest iPhones.

Apple iPhone 12 design

The Apple iPhone 12 will mark the return of the flat metal-edge design, which was there with the iPhone 5. The Apple iPhone 12 is said to be the cheapest variant in the new iPhone 12 family and it is said to be even smaller the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 and it will come with a better screen-to-body ratio. The front panel will still come with a notch that will house infrared camera, flood illuminator, ambient light sensor, infrared camera, dot projector and front camera. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphones will come with a triple-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will come with a dual-camera setup.

Apple iPhone 12 display

The entry-level iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The iPhone 12 Max will come with a 6.1-inch display with a similar resolution. The 6.1-inch flexible OLED panel with 10-bit colour support and a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. The iPhone 12 Pro is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a screen resolution of 2778 x 1824 pixels and it will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Apple iPhone 12 hardware

The Apple iPhone 12 series is said to be powered by the upcoming Apple A14 Bionic processor, which will provide comparable performance as compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+. The Apple iPhone 12 is said to come with 4GB of RAM and it might be available with 128GB and 256GB of storage option. The Apple iPhone 12 Max will come with the same 4GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. The iPhone 12 Pro will be loaded with a 6GB of RAM and it will come with 128GB of storage or 512GB of internal storage. The iPhone 12 Pro Max variant will also sport the same specs. All the iPhone 12 series will come with 5G support and it will be the first 5G smartphones from Apple.

Apple iPhone 12 cameras

The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are said to feature a dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to feature triple-camera setup. Multiple reports suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro series will come with a 3D camera with LiDAR Scanner. The feature was introduced with Apple iPad Pro 2020 models. The Pro models are also reported to come with an improved telephoto lens for better optical zoom along with improved Smart HDR mode. The iPhones might also come with sensor-shift technology that allows optical image stabilization to the sensors.

Apple iPhone 12 Battery

Coming to the battery, the Apple iPhone 12 is reported to feature a 2,227mAh battery, while the Apple iPhone 12 Max will come with a 2,775mAh battery. The iPhone 12 Pro is said to feature 2,775mAh battery, while the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with 3,687mAh battery backup. The iPhones are reported to not come with in-box charger, meaning that users will have to shell out more cash to buy a new charger for the iPhone 12 series.