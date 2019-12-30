  • 13:42 Dec 30, 2019

Apple iPad Pro leaked renders reveal iPhone 11 Pro-like triple rear cameras

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 30, 2019 12:36 pm

The upcoming iPad Pro will be available in two display sizes, 11-inch and 12.9-inch.
Apple is reportedly working on its next-generation of iPad Pro series. Now, fresh renders of the upcoming tablet have been leaked online that reveals some key details. 

 

The renders were posted by iGeeksBlog and it reveals that the upcoming tablet from Apple will come with a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which is similar to what we have seen in Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The report highlighted that the upcoming iPad Pro will be available in two display sizes, 11-inch and 12.9-inch. 

 

The iPad Pro 11-inch model might measure 248 x 178.6 x 5.9mm. Apart from the triple rear cameras, the overall design will be similar to its predecessor. The render shows that both the tablets will come with a volume controls at the top-right position of the side panel, while the Apple logo sits at the centre of the back panel. The tablets might be available in two colour options including Grey and Silver. That said, there is no other information available at the moment. 

 

Previously, the company launched its iPad (2019) model in India in the month of October. The WiFi only 32GB model is priced at Rs 29,900, while the 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs 37,900. The WiFi + Cellular model with 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 40,900, while the 128GB model is priced at Rs 48,900. The new tablet is available in Silver, Space Grey and Gold colour options.

 

The new tablet comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display with 3.5 million pixels and the company claims it offers 3.7x wider viewing angle as compared to a flagship laptop. The latest tablet is powered by the latest Apple A10 Fusion chipset.

