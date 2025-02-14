Apple Event on February 19, “Newest Member of the Family” Teased

An Apple event on February 19 has been announced and CEO Tim Cook has teased the device coming on that date to be the “newest member of the family.” All the rumours so far point towards a new iPhone launch, and it could be none other than the latest iPhone SE. Here is what you can expect from the event.

The new Apple event on February 19 was announced by Cook through an X post which read, “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch.” The newest member of the family is likely hinting towards the new iPhone that will be the latest addition to the iPhone family of products. The upcoming iPhone SE 4 has been leaked multiple times in the past and here’s what to expect from it.

Apple iPhone SE 4: What to Expect?

The iPhone SE 4 is finally expected to boast of a new hardware including an iPhone 14-like design where it won’t have a dynamic island but a notch on the front which will house the Face ID tech. With this addition, Apple will have finally phased out Touch ID and the home button from its iPhone lineup. The device may be powered by the latest A18 chip along with support for Apple Intelligence. There could also be an action button on the left spine of the device.

Furthermore, it will be Apple’s first device with an in-house cellular modem, replacing a component from Qualcomm. It is possible that Apple will integrate the same in its iPhone 17 series as well. Finally, for optics, the new affordable iPhone is said to get a single 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera from the iPhone 15. However, there won’t be any ultra-wide angle camera on the back.

Back in July, it was leaked that the iPhone SE 4 could use OLED displays manufactured by LG Display. The new report mentions that China’s BOE is will still be the primary display supplier for the next iPhone SE while LG Display will be the secondary supplier.

Further, all these upgrades will come at a cost as per leaks. Media reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 might be priced around $500 (approx Rs 43,400) in the US, a noticeable increase from the $429 starting price of the iPhone SE 3.