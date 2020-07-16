Advertisement

Apple developing a new app for Windows

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 16, 2020 3:35 pm

Latest News

Apple is building an app for the Windows platform. However, it can be only speculated as to what it is.
Apple is developing a new app for Windows as per a news report.

 

This piece of info was found on an Italian website, which stated that Apple is gearing up to launch a new application for the Windows store. Though the report wasn't clear about what the apps intend to do, it is probable that its a Windows app for one of their newer services like Apple TV.

Last year, Apple, on its website, listed a job detail for people having experience with Windows development. The company said that they require them to “build the next generation of media apps for Windows.” The people needed experience with the Universal Windows Platform, which enables developers to build Windows applications. Apps developed on this platform allows them to run both on Windows as well as Xbox and HoloLens, their AR device.

 

A lot of Apple users are speculating that it is an Apple TV+ app. Windows users, who wished to see Apple TV+ on their PCs, had to do so only via the Apple website. It would be natural for them to provide a dedicated app for Windows for this purpose.

 

iTunes was also broken up on their platform and was divided into more manageable Books, Music and Podcasts. However, this division of services never occurred on the Windows platform. This could be another one of the speculated reasons to bring an app to the Windows Store.

 

As of now, nothing else has been announced regarding this. However, it can be assumed that the app will launch soon.

Tags: Apple Microsoft

