Apple Beats Fit Pro announced with Adaptive ANC

Apple-owned audio brand Beats has announced its new set of TWS earbuds called the Beats Fit Pro. These TWS earbuds feature Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling, Wingtips for a snug fit, Apple H1 chip, 6 hours of playback time, and a bunch of colour options along with much more.

The new Beats Fit Pro are priced at $199.99 (approx Rs 14,900). Further, Beats Fit Pro earbuds come in four colours including white, black, grey, and purple/pink. The shipments in the US are set to begin November 5 while pre-orders have already started.

Beats Fit Pro Specifications

For the design, the Beats Fit Pro is equipped with secure-fit wingtips that flex to fit your ear. Moreover, they have pressure relieving vents for a comfortable wear. You further get three soft silicone eartip options included as well. A proprietary, dual-element diaphragm driver resides within a two-chamber housing, resulting in clear sound with enhanced stereo separation.

An advanced digital processor then optimizes audio performance for loudness and clarity, while simultaneously ensuring clean noise-cancellation. Beats Fit Pro supports Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Dynamic head tracking uses gyroscopes and accelerometers to adjust the sound as you turn your head, for a multi-dimensional experience.

Further, the Apple Beats Fit Pro feature fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) which uses real-time audio calibration to continuously pinpoint unwanted external sounds and optimize sound output. When you need to be aware of your surroundings, you can easily switch to Transparency mode. The external-facing microphones capture environmental and ambient sound around you.

As it is equipped with the Apple H1 chip, you get support for instant one-touch pairing with Apple devices. When you switch from your iPhone to your Mac or iPad, Automatic Switching re-routes your audio. It also supports Audio Sharing with another pair of Beats headphones (or Apple AirPods).

The earbuds have up to 6 hours of listening time with 18 additional hours provided by its charging case. That means that Beats Fit Pro gives you up to 24 hours of combined playback. With ANC or Transparency mode turned off, you’ll get up to 7 hours of listening time. A 5-minute fast charging gives up to 1 hour of playback when battery is low.

The buds are also compatible with Android devices. When using the Beats for Android app, Android users can get enhanced features like one-touch pairing, customized controls, battery levels, firmware updates, and a Fit Test to help you get the best sound and fit out of your earbuds.