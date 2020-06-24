Advertisement

Apex Legends battle royale game is coming to mobile soon

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 4:43 pm

Latest News

EA Games, the developer behind the popular game, has confirmed that it will soon Apex Legends on mobile.
Advertisement

Apex Legends, a popular battle royale PC game, is confirmed to launch for the mobile platform as well. EA Games, the developer behind the popular game, has confirmed that it will soon Apex Legends on mobile. 

 

During an investor’s call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed that it will launch the battle royale game by the end of this year. “We are hugely excited about the future of Apex Legends Engagement is strong, and we have big plans for the Legends and the world they compete in," Wilson had said in a statement. He further revealed that the mobile version of the Apex Legends is being developed for the Chinese market. 

 

With this, Apex Legends is all set to give a stiff competition to the likes of PUBG Mobile, Fortnite and more. PUBG Mobile has become a famous battle royale game on the mobile, while Fortnite popularity is not far behind. Apex Legends created some stir when it was launched in 2019. The game garnered a lot of support from its users and players enjoyed playing the game during the initial phase. 

 

Advertisement

EA Games, which is the developer of Apex Legends, has a slew of games available on both Android and iOS platforms. So, it will be interesting to see whether the company will be able to provide the same level of gameplay on the mobile version as it is present on the PC and other platforms.

Battlefield 1 from EA Games launched for PS4, Xbox One and PC

EA launches Scrabble for Android for free

EA to launch Real Racing 3 for Android on Feb 28 for free

NFS Most Wanted coming to Android, iOS this month

Latest News from EA

You might like this

Tags: Apex Legends Apex Legends mobile game Apex Legends pc game Apex Legends battle royale

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

My Talking Tom Friends goes live: Here’s everything you need to know

Garena Free Fire introduces new Beach Party event for its users

PUBG was the most-played online games during COVID-19 lockdownd in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies