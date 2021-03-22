Advertisement

Anker Soundcore launches Motion Plus 30W Bluetooth Party speaker

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 22, 2021 1:53 pm

Latest News

Motion Plus is loaded with two 40KHz ultra-high frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers and oversized passive radiators to offer 30W of sound.
Advertisement

US based audio brand Soundcore by Anker, announced a new party speaker to its wide range of Audio products in India – Motion Plus 30W Bluetooth speaker. The product, priced at Rs 6999 comes with 18 Months warranty and is available on Flipkart along with leading retail stores in India.

 

The new line up of speaker, features key upgrades for better and louder power, with improved sound quality.

Advertisement

 

Motion Plus comes in a rectangular shape, with rounded edges. The speaker is equipped with pure Hi-Res audio. It is loaded with two 40KHz ultra-high frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers and oversized passive radiators to offer 30W of sound.

 

Its QUALCOMM aptX technology ensures lossless music reproduction, when streaming music wirelessly. Furthermore, Anker’s BassUp technology ensures huge sound with intense bass, in real time. The speaker also comes with a BassUp button, to increase the Bass in the audio.

 

The Motion Plus Ultra wide frequency range stretches from 50Hz to 40kHz and is paired with advanced DSP and amplifiers to ensure the minutest details of the song, preserving the accuracy of highs, mids and lows. To ensure the front row experience, Motion Plus dual tweeters, woofers and passive radiators have been installed at a 15 degree angle for maximum quality coverage.

 

Using Anker’s proprietary battery technology, Motion Plus comes with a 6700mAh battery, that keeps the music playing for 12 non-stop hours. The device can also be controlled via Soundcore app (Available on both Android and IOS), that offers the multiple pre-set modes & a fully customizable EQ experience.

 

The speaker is IPX7 waterproof, safeguarding against spilled drinks, rain pours or any kinds of liquids. The several connectivity options include – 3.5mm audio input and Bluetooth V5.0. Motion Plus is housed in a metal grille and most of the control buttons are on the top are texturized.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 wireless earbuds launched in India

Anker Soundcore Rave Mini speaker launched in India

Anker Soundcore Space NC headphones launched in India for Rs 10,999

Latest News from Soundcore

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Portronics "SoundDrum L" Portable Bluetooth Speaker launched

VingaJoy SOUND FIT wireless Karaoke party speaker launched

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies