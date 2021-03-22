Anker Soundcore launches Motion Plus 30W Bluetooth Party speaker

Motion Plus is loaded with two 40KHz ultra-high frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers and oversized passive radiators to offer 30W of sound.

US based audio brand Soundcore by Anker, announced a new party speaker to its wide range of Audio products in India – Motion Plus 30W Bluetooth speaker. The product, priced at Rs 6999 comes with 18 Months warranty and is available on Flipkart along with leading retail stores in India.

The new line up of speaker, features key upgrades for better and louder power, with improved sound quality.

Motion Plus comes in a rectangular shape, with rounded edges. The speaker is equipped with pure Hi-Res audio. It is loaded with two 40KHz ultra-high frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers and oversized passive radiators to offer 30W of sound.

Its QUALCOMM aptX technology ensures lossless music reproduction, when streaming music wirelessly. Furthermore, Anker’s BassUp technology ensures huge sound with intense bass, in real time. The speaker also comes with a BassUp button, to increase the Bass in the audio.

The Motion Plus Ultra wide frequency range stretches from 50Hz to 40kHz and is paired with advanced DSP and amplifiers to ensure the minutest details of the song, preserving the accuracy of highs, mids and lows. To ensure the front row experience, Motion Plus dual tweeters, woofers and passive radiators have been installed at a 15 degree angle for maximum quality coverage.

Using Anker’s proprietary battery technology, Motion Plus comes with a 6700mAh battery, that keeps the music playing for 12 non-stop hours. The device can also be controlled via Soundcore app (Available on both Android and IOS), that offers the multiple pre-set modes & a fully customizable EQ experience.

The speaker is IPX7 waterproof, safeguarding against spilled drinks, rain pours or any kinds of liquids. The several connectivity options include – 3.5mm audio input and Bluetooth V5.0. Motion Plus is housed in a metal grille and most of the control buttons are on the top are texturized.