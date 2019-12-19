Anker Soundcore launches Icon Bluetooth Speaker in India for Rs 4,999

Anker Soundcore is already available with leading retail and e-commerce stores in India in playful pop colours.

Soundcore by Anker has launched Icon Bluetooth Speaker in India for Rs 4,999 which is designed for Adventures in the City and the Wilderness. The product is already available with leading retail and e-commerce stores in India in playful pop colours.



The Speaker Icon sports the ‘Hang anywhere design’, comes with the detachable strap means that it can wrap, hang, and play anywhere you want to. You can strap to any tree, bike, bag, or rail and play the soundtrack to your outdoor adventure.



The speaker is designed compact and portable. An oversized Elliptical driver works with bass up technology to produce mind-blowing Audio power from Icon.



The speaker is IP67 Water Resistant, thanks to its cleverly designed casing, Icon even floats. Being Shockproof and Dustproof, Icon rounds off comprehensive protection with super tough proofing.



The product will offer 12 hours of iconic sound from a single charge. You can connect two Icons via a single phone or tablet for suped-up sound and cranked-up colour. Its removable straps will allow you to link 2 Icons together in any way.



Speaking on the new launch, Gopal Jeyaraj, India & SAARC Head – Anker says, “Funky colors, Portable, Easy to adapt to your surroundings – this is the perfect F’UN’ Millennial Speaker, which speaks the Millennial language. The Bluetooth Speaker, looks good, feels good and sounds good”



