Anker PowerCore power bank with 20,000mAh battery launched in India

Anker has launched its Powercore 20,000mAh power bank in India with PowerIQ technology.

Anker has announced its ‘Powercore’ 20000 mAh Power Bank for the Indian Market. The power bank features its own Signature Anker Technology, and is available with Amazon India and leading retail stores, in Black color. The product also comes with 18 Months Warranty and is selling at a price of Rs 2989.

The powerbank is designed in Matte Finish, which enhances the grip and doesn’t leave smudges or fingerprints as per Anker. As per the company, the high speed charging, with Power IQ and Voltage Boost tech combines to deliver the fastest possible charge.

The ultra high capacity offers two-way fast charging & a conversion rate of more than 90%, per Anker's claims. It provides more than 5 charges for iPhone X, 5 full charges for Samsung Galaxy S10 and over 2 and a half charges for iPad Mini 5. The Power bank supports Micro USB input.

The device sports Anker Multi- protect safety system that ensures complete protection of the devices, along with temperature control when charging. It protects the devices from overcharging, overheating, short-circuit etc.

Fabricated with A-Grade li-polymer battery, with rugged design, the Power Bank is also safe from external damages and mishaps.