Top Smartphone Shopping Deals

It’s the time of the year when popular e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart are running their respective sales to offer great deals on smartphones. Amazon has started the Great Republic Day sale from January 17 to 20th. Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount during the Republic Day Sale for SBI Card users.

On the other hand, Flipkart is also running its Big Saving Days sale from January 17. The Flipkart sale will be live till January 22. The sale offers a 10 percent instant discount for ICICI Bank credit and debit card users.

We’ve handpicked the best smartphones deals you can grab in the sale. Let’s look at the best deals that Flipkart and Amazon are offering during their respective online sales.

Best smartphone shopping deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022

Apple iPhone 12 mini is now available at Rs 41,999, while the larger 256GB option is available at Rs 64,999 in Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022. Along with the discounts, buyers can also get up to Rs 11,750 in exchange for their old device.

Realme GT Master Edition can be bought for Rs 25,999 at Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. With an additional discount of Rs 4,000 for debit or credit card users, the phone can be purchased at Rs 21,999. In addition, there is an exchange offer with up to Rs 19,450.

One can buy Realme C11 2021 at Rs 7,499 on Flipkart. In addition, you can get an additional discount of upto Rs 6,950 with the exchange offer. Further, there is also a 10 per cent instant discount for ICICI Bank cardholders.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022

Samsung Galaxy F12 is available for Rs 9,699 down from its earlier price of Rs 12,999. Realme 8s 5G was launched last year for Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM variant, but now it is available on Flipkart at Rs 17,999.

Realme Narzo 50A is available at Rs 10,499 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, which is Rs 1,000 less than the launch price of Rs 11,499 for the base storage model.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro can be bought for Rs 34,999 as against its original price of Rs 36,999. The Poco M3 now comes at Rs 10,999. Poco C31 is available at Rs 8,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Vivo X60 is available for Rs 34,990 for the 128GB storage variant.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022

Apple iPhone 12 price in India during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2022 is now Rs 53,999. The iPhone 12 Pro is now priced at Rs 99,900.

After the OnePlus 9RT launch in India, the OnePlus 9R price during the Amazon sale is now Rs 36,999. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G sells at Rs 55,999 during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 36,999. On the other hand, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G currently sells at Rs 26,999 on Amazon.

The iQOO Z3 and iQOO Z5 can now be purchased at Rs 15,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively, during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The iQOO 7 Legend can be purchased at Rs 33,990, while the iQOO 7 is available for Rs 23,990 in the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Xiaomi Mi 11X was launched for Rs 29,999. It is now available for Rs 27,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is now available for Rs 16,999 in the Amazon sale. On the other hand, the Galaxy M52 and Galaxy M12 can be bought at Rs 21,999 and Rs 9499 respectively.

Redmi 10 Prime price during the Amazon Republic Day Sale now starts at Rs 11,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10S is selling at starting Rs 13,999 during the Amazon sale in India.