Advertisement

Android TV 11 Announced: What's New?

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 23, 2020 5:34 pm

Latest News

The Android TV 11 update includes improvements in performance , privacy, and adds new features like Low Latency mode and more

After successfully rolling out the Android 11 update on the Pixel devices, Google has shifted focus and will be rolling out the Android TV 11 update for Android TV platform. In this article, let’s look at what new features Android TV 11 brings to the table.

 

Performance improvements and Privacy managements via One-time permissions

 

Feels like you’ve heard this somewhere, doesn’t it? One-time permissions have been added to Android TV from the Android 11 update for smartphones. For starters, when any third-part app requires access to your TV’s hardware like the microphone, you’ll be asked if you want to permit usage for that app. This will give you more control over your device.

 

Google claims that the performance and memory management has also been tweaked to offer better overall experience.

 

Low Latency Mode

 

As the name suggests, Low latency mode can drastically improve the gaming experience and video conferencing apps. This results in a smoother, lag-free experience. Developers will also be able to make use of these improvements on their apps and games.

 

Not only in apps and games, but Google has also added low latency media decoding to Android TV. There’s also a new tuner framework that boasts Media CAS support, and extensions to Hardware Abstract Layer od HDMI CEC.

 

Miscellaneous

 

Apart from that, Nintendo Switch Pro and Steam controller support have also been added to Android TV 11. A new feature called inattentive sleep that allows users to set a sleep timeout after which the TV automatically shuts down.

 

The amount of storage that an app can take can also be set now thanks to scoped storage feature, a silent boot mode for system update has also been added.

 

TV OEMs will be able to give users keys which can be configured to provide more control over TV’s functions. Apart from that, Google has also added what it calls a test harness mode. This allows developers to test their apps on the Android TV emulator before releasing them publicly.

 

It will be interesting to see how quickly OEMs start rolling out this core update from Google. We can also expect the upcoming TVs to launch with Android 11. As of now, no exact date of the rollout has been provided by Google but, it did say the update will be rolling out in the next couple of months.

 

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition launched in India in 32-inch and 43-inch variants, price starts Rs 13,499

Google Sabrina Dongle May Launch as Google Chromecast With Google TV

Google Discontinues Paid Chrome Extensions

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

LG launches 8 OLED TVs in India , top most variant cost Rs 29,99,990!

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar Launched

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3
Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery
Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14
Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India
Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies