Android 16 Developer Preview 2 Released for Pixel Devices: What’s New?

Google has announced Android 16 Developer Preview 2 for Google Pixel devices ahead of the beta release that’s scheduled for next month. The new developer preview build adds a lot of new stuff to Android 16 for Pixel devices, such as screen-off fingerprint unlock, richer haptics, and much more.

As announced via an Android Developers blog post, this build includes “changes designed to enhance the App experience, improve battery life, and boost performance while minimizing incompatibilities.” Android has exposed limited control over the haptic actuator since its inception. Android 11 added support for more complex haptic effects and with Android 16 Developer Preview 2, Google has added haptic APIs that let apps define the amplitude and Frequency curves of a haptic effect while abstracting away differences between device capabilities.

In addition, Android 16 DP2 makes it easier for apps to leverage the recently introduced adaptive refresh rate. Google says, “Adaptive Refresh Rate (ARR), introduced in Android 15, enables the display refresh rate on supported hardware to adapt to the content frame rate using discrete VSync steps. This reduces power consumption while eliminating the need for potentially jank-inducing mode-switching.”

Next, the system photo picker is adding cloud search. This will be available to both apps/developers and end users in the near future. Health Connect is also adding a new ACTIVITY_INTENSITY data type, and fresh new APIs will help “enable predictive back system animations in gesture navigation such as the back-to-home animation.”

Aside from these changes, Android Authority spotted a new setting in Android 16 Developer Preview 2 called “Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock” under Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Face & Fingerprint Unlock > Fingerprint Unlock. Its description says that you can “use Fingerprint Unlock even when the screen is off.” This ability has been available on Android devices from the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, and more. However, Google doesn’t have it unless you have an Always-on display turned on, which keeps the fingerprint sensor active and ready for unlocking.

Furher, the report adds that the feature will only appear on Pixel phones that have an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner, which excludes every Pixel except the latest Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Android 16 Developer Preview 2 is available for the following Pixel devices: