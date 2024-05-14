Android 15 Beta Arrives For OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open

Google is all set to hold its I/O 2024 event later today where it’ll unveil more features coming in Android 15 but ahead of that, we have OnePlus releasing the Android 15 beta for two of its flagships, including the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus Open.

Announced on OnePlus Community, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open are receiving a taste of Android 15 with the first beta version of the upcoming major software update.

The community post reads, “This release of Android 15 Beta 1 is tailored for developers and advanced users. Offering early access to Android 15 enables App developers and early adopters in our community to begin crafting enhanced software experiences.”

As it’s an early beta, it will have issues that need to be solved, so we’d advise against installing it on your device if you rely on it for your daily usage. However, if you have one of them lying around or you are a developer who needs to have their app ready for Android 15 launch, this is your chance to test it out.

OnePlus didn’t list out what’s changed in the new version or any new features but what it did list were the known issues with the first Android 15 beta build for OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12. For the former, they are as follows:

There are some compatibility issues with the Bluetooth connection.

Some camera functions display abnormally under certain scenes.

In some scenarios, the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with PC or PAD.

Some third-party applications have compatibility issues such as crashes.

There are stability issues in specific scenarios.

The split screen function of the main screen is abnormal in some scenarios.

After taking a photo, the photo does not show the ProXDR button.

Personal hotspot may not work after modifying the security settings.

The Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.

Long pressing the main body of a picture in Photos cannot trigger the smart select and cutout function.

Creating the System Cloner and open, when input the main system password, it will crash to the desktop and the multitask button and home button of are unavailable.

The size of the drop-down status bar quick switch is abnormal after the screen Resolution is switched between Standard and High.

You can switch to the original resolution to restore it. (Method:Settings > Display & brightness > Screen Resolution > Standard or High).

As for the OnePlus 12, they are as follows:

There are some compatibility issues with the Bluetooth connection.

In certain scenarios, Wi-Fi may not be able to connect to the printer.

The Smart Lock function cannot be used.Some camera functions display abnormally in certain scenarios.

In some scenarios, the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with PC or PAD.

Some third-party applications have compatibility issues such as crashes.

Stability issues in specific scenarios.

Personal hotspot may not work after modifying the security settings.

The Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.

After taking a photo, the photo does not show the ProXDR button.

The steps for installation and the guide to roll back to older software are mentioned in the community post itself.