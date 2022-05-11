Android 13 Developer Preview is now available for OnePlus 10 Pro

Its Google I/O day where Google reveals whats next in stores for Android fans and this year, Android 13 will be the version OEMs will work on and release for their devices. One of the first manufacturers to release the Android 13 Developer Preview for its devices is OnePlus and the device in concern is the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Android 13 DP for OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus announced via a community post that the first Android 13 Beta is now available as part of the Developer Preview Program for the OnePlus 10 Pro. “During this time, we have been working tirelessly to provide all OnePlus 10 Pro users with an early opportunity to experience the latest version of Android”, said OnePlus.

This build of Android 13 is best suited for developers and other advanced users. By providing access to Android 13 at an early stage, app developers and other early adopters in the community are able to start creating even better software experiences. As expected, the software is supposed to have bugs as its still in testing phase.

That said, one shouldn’t flash this ROM if they have little to no experience in software development, if one expects to use the device as a daily driver, or if one has no experience flashing custom ROMs. OnePlus also stated some known issues present in the build which include:

All data will be cleared while flashing the build or rolling to Android 12

Some issues with system stability and performance

Unable to access Shelf

Unable to move the documents in My Files

Some apps may not function as expected

Unable to record voice to active Voice awake on Start-up navigation page

Some features of ORoaming may not function as expected

OnePlus has also provided flashing instructions for installing the build for those who are ready to use the Android 13 Developer Preview on the OnePlus 10 Pro. We would also recommend to proceed with caution as one might end up bricking their phone if they don’t know what they are getting into.