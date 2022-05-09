First Oneplus 10R update brings a host of optimizations and bug fixes

OnePlus is rolling out the first software update to OnePlus 10R users. To recall, the handset launched a couple of weeks ago in the Indian market. The new update includes performance improvements, optimizations and bug fixes.

The latest OxygenOS CPH2411_11.A.03​ update has been announced on the OnePlus Community forums. The update has started rolling out to users in India, and should reach all devices over the next few days.

The new firmware optimizes the power consumption in some scenarios. It fixes the issue of interruption when connecting to a computer to transfer large files. The new Oxygen OS update also optimizes the compatibility of OTG connection. OnePlus also says that there have been improvements to the portrait photos taken by the rear main camera.

As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launched in India

You can check out the complete changelog below:

System [Optimized] the compatibility of OTG connection [Optimized] the power consumption in some scenarios, improved user experience [Fixed] the issue of interruption when connecting to a computer to transfer large files [Fixed] the occasional issue that screen displayed abnormally in Always-On Display mode [Fixed] the issue that the screen brightness displayed abnormally and adjusting brightness did not take effect after unlocking with fingerprint [Improved] system stability

Camera [Optimized] the clarity of portrait photos taken by the rear main camera



Price in India

The OnePlus 10R comes in two variants in India. One with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition and the other one with 80W SUPERVOOC. The 150W charging variant comes in a single trim with 12GB RAM + 256 storage and a single colour which is Sierra Black and it is priced at Rs 43,999. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB trims of 80W charging variant are priced at Rs 38,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.