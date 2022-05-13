Android 13 Beta now available for multiple non-Google smartphones: Check list of devices

Android 13 Beta 2 was unveiled for Google Pixel devices on May 11, and a bunch of other smartphones that are not from Google have also received the Android 13 Beta. However, as these OEMs suggest, this Android 13 beta is in the form of a developer preview which makes it suitable for developers and not an average user.

A total of 12 OEMs are part of the Android 13 Beta program. While some OEMs have included only one device as a part of the Beta program, some have included multiple devices. The list of OEMs and their devices includes:

Google

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

Oppo

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find N

Asus

Asus Zenfone 8

Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

HMD Global

Nokia X20

OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro

Realme

Realme GT 2 Pro

Sharp

Sharp Aquos Sense 6

Tecno

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G

Vivo

Vivo X80 Pro

ZTE

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra

Android 13 comes with many new features, including a unified Security & Privacy settings page, new media control featuring the album’s artwork, and a new photo picture that lets users select the exact photos and videos they want to grant access to. Further, Android 13 will bring features to help those who are multilingual. For example, it will allow you use language as fluidly as you do in real life to select a different language preference for each of your apps in Settings.

Apart from this, Google has unveiled the Pixel 6a for many markets. The smartphone will arrive in India as well. It comes with the Google Tensor SoC, dual cameras, 6GB RAM and more.