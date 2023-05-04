Check out the Ambrane PowerLit Ultra power bank with 100W PD output

Ambrane has announced the launch of two new power banks in India, including the Ambrane PowerLit Ultra and the Ambrane PowerLit Boost. The former is claimed to offer a 100W ultra-fast charging PD output and 20W QC 3.0 output. Both the power banks are compatible with all USB and USB-C devices including laptops.

The Ambrane PowerLit Ultra power bank is priced at Rs 4,999 while the PowerLit Boost is priced at Rs 3,999. Plus, buyers get a 180-day warranty with availability on Flipkart and Ambrane websites. Interested buyers can choose the PowerLit Ultra in classic black or the PowerLit Boost in sleek black and green colour options.

As for their specs, the PowerLit Ultra has a 25,000mAh Polymer battery capacity and a sleek, premium design. It has 11 LED indicators displaying its battery status. Its 100W ultra-fast charging PD output and 20W QC 3.0 output deliver fast charging speeds, making it the ideal backup power supply for emergencies.

This power bank is capable of charging Type-C laptops and MacBooks, with compatibility ranging to all USB and Type-C devices.

As for the Ambrane PowerLit Boost, it features a 14,400mAh battery capacity and fast-charging output of up to 60W, featuring Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0 technology. With both power banks offering three output ports, you can charge up to three devices simultaneously.

These premium power banks are built to last, featuring multi-layers of chipset protection for durability and reliability. Plus, with BoostedSpeed technology, any new iPhone or Android device can be charged to 50% in just 30 minutes. Both of them have a metallic body.