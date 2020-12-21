Ambrane launches Wireless sports neckband earphones

Ambrane has launched two earphones including a neckband style wireless earphone and a wired earphone.

Advertisement

Ambrane has expanded its Audio product line up with the launch of ‘Elite’ neckband earphones with HD stereo sound, exclusive to the retail stores. Priced at Rs 1299 the product comes with 365 Days warranty.

The neckband comes with IPX4 sweat resistance, and connects seamlessly to any Android or IOS device via Bluetooth V5.0.

Elite comes enabled with one touch Voice assistance, that works with Siri and Google with a click of a button. Its Invisible Nano coating technology protects against sweat during workout while the ear hooks secures the earphones from falling.

Advertisement

When not in use, the magnetic clasps keep the earphones together to give a tangle-free wear around the collar. The 135mAh battery gives a backup of upto 6 hours.

The headset has a three-button in-line remote control and a microphone. The remote control gives you the liberty to manage calls and music hands-free, without having to access the smartphone. It also allows users to control music and activate the voice assistance from the remote control. Lightweight and tangle-free, the neckband earphones provide a dynamic audio experience upto 10m distance.

Along with Elite neckband, Ambrane also launched EP2000 Wired earphones as its demand is still persistent in the Indian market. "The wired earphones give you a true sound experience which makes you feel every beat", as per Ambrane.

It comes with an in-built mic for clear calling experience. It features extra soft ear tips for long hours of comfortable use. The product priced for Rs 499 is already available with retail stores.