Ambrane launches Pulse Smartwatch at Rs 3,499

Ambrane has announced the launch of its ‘Pulse Smartwatch’ in India. The product priced at Rs 3,499 and comes with 365 Days warranty exclusively with Flipkart. It is also available at the brand’s own website.



Ambrane Pulse Smartwatch comes with an integrated SPO2 measurement, that gives real-time updates of variation in blood oxygen levels. Apart from this, the Smartwatch supports Heart rate, blood pressure measurement and many other features which keeps you updated with your health.



The smartwatch comes with the specification of fitness and many smart features. It enables users to stay healthy in their daily routine as well as tackle advanced workouts with real-time feedback and insightful result analysis. The watch offers 8 advanced sport modes including Walking, Running, Hiking, Riding, Treadmill, Mountain climbing, Spinning bike, and Yoga. Apart from the daily activity monitoring, the watch offers sedentary and hydration reminders too.



Ambrane Pulse Smartwatch comes with a 1.3 inches display (240*240 resolution) in the TFT LCD screen. The device supports the PPG sensor and is 5ATM waterproof. It supports Android 4.4 & above also iOS 8.0 and above with Bluetooth version 5.0. The smartwatch is equipped with a battery capacity of 210 mAh. Enabled with magnetic charging, it supports full charging in less than 2.5 hours.



With the help of smartwatch, you can reject calls and control music. It also features smart notifications, allowing the user to access social media so that you don’t have to reach out to your phone every time.