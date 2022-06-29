Ambrane 50,000mAh Stylo Max Power Bank launched in India

Ambrane, the mobile accessories brand has launched the Stylo Max Power Bank in India with a massive battery capacity of 50,000mAh. Designed for the hikers & campers, the power bank can power larger devices like digital cameras, and laptops and even give a phone a full charge several times to spend extended time.

Ambrane Stylo Max 50k mAh power bank is built with a tough exterior outer body and 9 layers of chipset protection, protecting it from overheating and short circuits. The manufactured in India power bank is encased in a high gradient matte metallic casing and is compact and robust.

The 50k Lithium-Polymer capacity is supported by 20W power output for exhilarating charging speed and Quick charge 3.0. High-speed two-way charging is supported by the power bank, which automatically regulates power output to securely charge each connected device.

Furthermore, the power bank itself can be charged via an 18W charging port. The maximum output current is 5V/2.4A. The power bank charges at a conversion rate with 20W quick charging. With two USB and one Type-C connection, the power bank can charge numerous devices at the same time.

Talking about Ambrane’s other recent launches, it unveiled the Wise Roam smartwatch in India. The watch has been designed with 1.28” circular LucidDisplay and a 2.5D curved glass for protection. The screen supports 450 nits of maximum brightness.

All of the basic health-related features and sensors are present in the Wise Roam. These include heart rate tracking, blood pressure monitoring, SpO2 tracker, menstrual tracking, sleep, and more. Other vital health features supported by the smartwatch are sedentary reminders, weather forecasts, Female Health Tracker, High AR Alert, and Breath training.