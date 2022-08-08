Ambrane launches Aerosync PB-10 : A 10,000mAh Magnetic wireless Powerbank

Ambrane today expanded its lineup of mobile accessories with the launch of its wireless powerbank called Aerosync PB-10 in India. The multipurpose powerbank, supports 18W two way fast-charging and offers a wire free and hassle-free experience. The product comes with a 365-day warranty and is available on Flipkart for Rs 1,799.

The portable powerbank is designed for a seamless wireless experience. It includes a back holder support to hold the device in place while charging. It also has Mag-Safe technology, a non-skid wireless charging surface & a firm magnetic grip to ensure safety and convenience. The device is compatible with both Android and Apple devices.

Ambrane AeroSync PB- 10 wireless charging power bank comes with a 10,000mAh lithium-polymer battery. With 15W and 22.5W QC/PD output, this versatile Ambrane powerbank supports both wireless and wired charging. The 22.5W fast charging output can charge any smartphone to 50% in as little as 30 minutes on average.

The powerbank can be charged in 3 hours and 10 minutes using a Type-C port and an 18W fast charging input. The AeroSync PB – 10 is compatible with all devices charged via USB or Type-C port and has a wide range of compatibility features. The Powerbank’s special multi-layer charging protection technology ensures a safe charging experience.

On the connectivity front, the powerbank comes with Type C input & two output ports Type C PD + 1 USB QC. Available in a black color, the powerbank touts of Ambrane’s blend of aesthetic and functional features.

Ambrane recently also launched a 12V UPS for Routers called PowerVolt. The UPS provides up to 5 hours of continuous power backup for any Wi-Fi or ADSL Router. Ambrane PowerVolt Router UPS is simple to install and delivers noiseless and hassle-free operation with a 30-second DIY installation. Its 6000mAh Lithium-Ion battery guarantees a long duration of power backup. The router UPS ensures up to 5 hours of uninterrupted internet streaming.