Ambrane, BoAt launch new smartwatches in India

Ambrane and BoAt have launched new smartwatches in the Indian market, including the Ambrane Wise Crest, Ambrane Wise Stud and the BoAt Wave Armour. The smartwatches from Ambrane feature a bright LucidDisplay, large screen size for a better visual experience, BT Calling, and multiple sports modes. Meanwhile, BoAt’s Wave Armour is a rugged smartwatch that has a military-grade build quality.

Ambrane Wise Crest, Ambrane Wise Stud: Price, Specs

Wise Crest & Wise Stud having a 365-day warranty are available on Flipkart and Ambrane’s website. The Wise Crest with a circular display is priced at Rs 6,499 while the Wise Stud with a square panel is priced at Rs 5,999. Wise Crest Smartwatch is available in two colours- black & green, while Wise Stud comes in black & blue. Both of them are available for a Rs 1,999 as part of a launch offer.

Both smartwatches have an impact-resistant build and durable glass to provide a premium look and feel, as well as an IP68 water-resistant body. The Ambrane Wise Crest has a 1.39″ screen size, while the Ambrane Wise Stud has a 1.85″ LucidDisplay with a 500 nits Daylight-Bright Display and 2.5D Curved Glass.

The skin-friendly silicone strap keeps the watch dry and comfortable on the user’s wrist. Wise Stud features a unique AI watch face feature that allows users to click pictures and generate their own watch faces using AI to complement their everyday OOTD looks.

The smartwatches have 100+ multi-sports modes. In addition to fitness measurements, the smartwatches include multiple health monitoring features, including heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, sleep, sedentary reminders, female menstrual cycle and more. It can track any outdoor activity, including hiking and trekking.

When fully charged, both smartwatches have a 400 mAh battery that can last up to 10 days of continuous use and 25 days of standby time. The UniPair Technology in the Wise Stud smartwatch supports v5.0 Bluetooth calling with superior audio quality and minimal power consumption. Along with Voice Assistance, a quick dial pad on the watch allows users to place, reject, or accept calls while on the go.

BoAt Wave Armour: Price, Specs

The BoAt Wave Armour is available at a special introductory price of Rs 1,899 on boAt-lifestyle.com and Amazon.in. Customers can choose from two colour options such as Active Black and Olive Green, to suit their preferences.

The watch comes with a large 1.83″ HD display with a 240×284 resolution and a high brightness level of 550 nits. The watch also has a split-screen widget, which enables users to access multiple features simultaneously.

The watch has a zinc-alloy body that is resistant to damage, making it ideal for outdoor activities. The watch is IP67-rated, meaning it is dust and water-resistant. It also has a comprehensive health and wellness monitoring system so users can track heart rate, SPO2, and sleep stages. It has 20+ sports modes, including cricket, hiking, and more.

The BoAt Wave Armour can last up to 7 days on a single charge, or up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling. In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch has Bluetooth 5.2 and Bluetooth calling, thanks to a built-in mic and speaker.