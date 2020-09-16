Amazon Smart Plug with Alexa Support launched in India for Rs 1999

Amazon Smart Plug is priced at Rs 1999 and can be ordered on Amazon.in.

Amazon has announced the launch of its smart plug in India that works with Alexa and helps customers instantly add voice control to their existing range of appliances, such as lamps, table fans, electric kettle, room coolers, televisions, mobile chargers, air-purifiers, sound bars etc.



Amazon Smart Plug is priced at Rs 1999 and can be ordered on Amazon.in. It is also available across Amazon kiosks in Mumbai and Bangalore as well as in select Croma and Reliance Digital outlets. Amazon Smart Plug is available for just Rs 999 when purchased as part of the bundle with Echo Dot.



With the Amazon Smart Plug, customers can add smart control to their existing appliances by pairing the smart plug with a compatible Alexa device (like Echo smart speakers) for hands free voice control. Customers can control their connected appliances even when they’re not next to their appliances by using the Alexa app.



Setting up the Amazon Smart Plug is extremely simple – just plug into an electrical socket and setup using the Alexa app within minutes. Once connected, customers can ask Alexa on any Echo, Fire TV or Alexa built-in device or the Alexa app to turn on/off the power. For instance, just ask, “Alexa, turn off the fan” or “Alexa, turn on mosquito repellant”.



With its 3-pin Indian socket design, 6A power rating and a state retention feature, the Amazon Smart Plug is designed for Indian customers. The state retention feature ensures that appliances go back to their last state (on/off) in case of power outage and resumption.



Customers can create customized routines on their Alexa app to automate their day-to-day activities. For example, customers can schedule to turn off their night lamp at sunrise and turn on their electric kettle in the kitchen without moving a finger. Go to the settings on your Alexa app, select the routines options and follow the steps to set up an Alexa routine.



