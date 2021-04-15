Advertisement

Amazon Prime Music launches Podcasts in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 15, 2021 2:32 pm

Latest News

Amazon Prime members do not need to pay any additional cost to listen to podcasts.
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Music has launched podcasts in India that will be free to Prime members. The podcasts will be available on the Amazon Prime Music app on Android and iOS, Web player and Amazon Echo devices.

 

Amazon Prime members do not need to pay any additional cost to listen to podcasts. They can also download podcast episodes for offline listening. According to the company, the platform offers more than 9 million podcast episodes to choose from.

Advertisement

 

Customers will now have access to locally popular shows by creators including Jay Shetty, Cyrus Broacha, Neil Bhatt, Robin Sharma, Sadhguru, Anupam Gupta amongst others.

 

They can also access international Amazon Originals produced exclusively for Amazon Prime Music customers in multiple languages. The Originals are available across genres like motivation, business, technology, comedy, music, fitness and more.

 

Commenting on the launch, Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music, India, said “We are thrilled to launch Podcasts with a myriad of locally and globally popular podcasts on Amazon Prime Music. Starting today, our service will evolve from a place to listen to 70 million songs, ad-free into an immersive destination of music, content, culture, and community. We will continue to invest in enhancing the audio streaming experience for our customers, and today’s launch signals a further investment in entertainment, and a continued evolution of our service as a premiere destination for music and culture.”

Amazon launches Echo Buds with its own ANC technology, full Alexa support

Amazon Music is now available for all Android TVs

Amazon favoured select retailers: Report

Amazon to start manufacturing Fire TV devices in India

Amazon Alexa celebrates 3rd anniversary in India, offering 3 free Audible audiobooks

Amazon introuduces Alexa Custom Assistant for Automakers in India

Latest News from Amazon

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Indus App Bazaar April monthly collection brings ‘Stay At Home’ apps

Beware of WhatsApp's new security flaw, as you can't do anything if attacked!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies