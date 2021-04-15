Amazon Prime Music launches Podcasts in India

Amazon Prime members do not need to pay any additional cost to listen to podcasts.

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Music has launched podcasts in India that will be free to Prime members. The podcasts will be available on the Amazon Prime Music app on Android and iOS, Web player and Amazon Echo devices.

Amazon Prime members do not need to pay any additional cost to listen to podcasts. They can also download podcast episodes for offline listening. According to the company, the platform offers more than 9 million podcast episodes to choose from.

Advertisement

Customers will now have access to locally popular shows by creators including Jay Shetty, Cyrus Broacha, Neil Bhatt, Robin Sharma, Sadhguru, Anupam Gupta amongst others.

They can also access international Amazon Originals produced exclusively for Amazon Prime Music customers in multiple languages. The Originals are available across genres like motivation, business, technology, comedy, music, fitness and more.

Commenting on the launch, Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music, India, said “We are thrilled to launch Podcasts with a myriad of locally and globally popular podcasts on Amazon Prime Music. Starting today, our service will evolve from a place to listen to 70 million songs, ad-free into an immersive destination of music, content, culture, and community. We will continue to invest in enhancing the audio streaming experience for our customers, and today’s launch signals a further investment in entertainment, and a continued evolution of our service as a premiere destination for music and culture.”