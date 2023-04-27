Amazon Prime increases prices for monthly and quarterly membership plans in India

Amazon Prime is one of the most famous services around the globe, including India as people regularly order from Amazon a variety of things and the Prime membership actually provides users with decent bonus features. Taking advantage of its position, Amazon has now increased the prices of its Prime membership in India for the quarterly and monthly subscription plans. Here are the revised prices.

As per Amazon’s own website, the price for the monthly Prime membership plan has increased from Rs 179 to Rs 299 while the quarterly membership would costs Rs 599, which has been increased from Rs 459. However, the price of the annual membership remains the same, at Rs 1,499. Also, the Prime Lite membership for 12 months costs Rs 999, the same as before. The development was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Amazon Prime subscription offers a bunch of bonus additions over and above shopping, such as members get access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime deals and offers during sales, and credit card rewards. Other benefits include access to Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Amazon Family. Users also get No-cost EMI options on smartphones and other devices.

Existing users will not be affected: Amazon

The increase in Amazon Prime Membership prices doesn’t mean existing users will have to pay the extra amount. “Amazon says that existing members can continue to enjoy Prime benefits for the duration of their current Prime membership and do not have to pay extra. In addition, the company offers existing members a chance to continue renewing their Prime membership at old prices”, said MySmartPrice’ report.

However, there’s a catch. Amazon clarified that the offer would only be eligible for those auto-renewing the service and if the auto-renew fails or is declined by the customer, then they will have to renew at the new prices. Moreover, the offer to renew at old prices is available till the last renewal before January 15, 2024.