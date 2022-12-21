Amazon Prime gaming now in India: Things you should know

Amazon has quietly introduced its Prime Gaming service in India which is not to be mistaken with cloud gaming. With Prime gaming, one can claim free games, in-game content and a lot more. Prime Gaming has been available in some parts of the world for more than 2 years now and it is now arriving in India.

What is Amazon Prime Gaming?

With Prime Gaming, you can unlock instant access to a bunch of exclusive content for your favourite games, a rotating collection of free PC games, and a free Twitch channel subscription, each and every month.

At the time of writing, some of the free games and their loot boxes available to users in India include League of Legends, DeathLoop, Quake, COD Season 1, EA Madden 23, FIFA 23, Apex Legends, Destiny 2 and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and more.

As Prime Gaming is a part of Amazon’s Prime subscription, if you are already subscribed to the latter, you can just head over to the Prime Gaming website to take advantage of the new service.

However, if you are a new user, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime for Rs 1,499 for a year, Rs 459 for a quarter or Rs 179 for a month. Amazon is giving a free 30-day trial so you can check whether the service is suitable for you or not.

To subscribe to the service, you can go to gaming.amazon.com and tap on the Try Prime button at the top. Post the 30-day trial period, you will be charged as per your choice of plan.

In related news to Amazon Prime, it recently launched the Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription plan for viewers. This single-user, mobile-only video annual plan offers everyone access to entertainment exclusively on their mobile devices and is available to all customers in India.