Amazon Prime Day Sale: Amazfit smartwatches available at discount

Amazfit has today announced exciting discounts on some of their bestseller products for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale. The Prime Day Sale that will start on 26th July will go on till 27th July.

Smart Wearables that are going on sale are high on demand. This includes GTS 2 Mini, GTR 2e, GTS 2e, GTR 2 and GTS 2 from the GT2 series. The Amazon sale will also include Bip U and Bip U Pro from Bip series.

GTS 2 mini comes with features like BioTracker 2, advanced OxygenBeats, PAI health assessment system, (SpO2) measurement etc

The GT 2 series is equipped with all-round health & fitness management features. This includes high-precision heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement OxygenBeats. Then there is also sleep quality monitoring and support stress monitoring, self-developed biological data sensor.

Amazfit Discounts

These smartwatches will help you record distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, and other exercise data during your workouts, making life more active and fun.

The latest addition to Bip series, the Amazfit Bip U and Bip U Pro integrates Huami-PAI. It is an indicator of personal activity that gives you details about your heart health and overall fitness. This helps to achieve your personal best.

Both the watches are equipped with a power-packed 9 days battery life. They also come with sleep tracking with ultra-lightweight and thin body design. Amazfit Bip U featuries a colourful display and 5 ATM water resistance. In addition to this, Bip U Pro has High precision GPS and Alexa Built in.

Recently, Amazfit Zepp Z smartwatch was launched in India at Rs 25,999. The 326 ppi 1.39-inch AMOLED display vividly reproduces a 100% NTSC wide-colour spectrum. It has a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels with a peak brightness of 550 nits. The Zepp Z also offers more than 50 watch faces.

The Zepp Z features the PAI Health Assessment System. It converts your health data into an intuitive single value after processing heart rate, activity and other health metrics. It is done to help you easily understand your physical state.