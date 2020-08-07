Amazon Prime Day 2020: Top Deals for Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher

Here are Top 3 Deals On Kitchen Appliances you must check out before making an informed decision.

The much-awaited Amazon Prime day sale has already started from yesterday and will continue till August 7th midnight (till 11.45 pm). The two-day sale event brings some interesting discounts and offers on kitchen appliances, exclusively for the prime members.



Refrigerator

If you are looking to buy a new refrigerator for your kitchen, here are some best deals. If you look around, there is a wide array of options available for you to buy a refrigerator. We have listed with some best options that you can buy now with amazing discounts in the Amazon sale.



Samsung 324L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator



The Samsung Double Door Refrigerator is available for Rs 31,990. The M.R.P of the refrigerator is Rs 41,990. It comes with 324 litres capacity suitable for a family of 3 to 4 members. Samsung is offering 1 year on product and 10 years on compressor. The convertible 5 in 1 provides the ultimate flexible storage. Easily convert your freezer into a fridge to keep all the fresh food you need to store for different seasons or special occasions. Or switch to off mode to save energy, there are different modes for your different needs.





Haier 195 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single-Door Refrigerator



This Haier refrigerator is available for Rs 12,490. The M.R.P of the refrigerator is Rs 18,400. It comes with 195 litres capacity suitable for a medium-sized family. The Direct-cool refrigerator comes with 1-hour Icing Technology to ensure faster ice formation within 60 mins along with super-fast cooling. The refrigerator comes with reciprocatory Compressor that is ideal for optimum cooling and PUF insulation that helps retain low temperatures efficiently for better cooling. There is 10 Years warranty on Compressor and 1-year warranty on the product.





Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator



Whirlpool 265 L 3 fridge is now priced at Rs 23,490 instead of its regular price of Rs 31,150. With a 265 litres capacity, this refrigerator comes with Convertible Freezer with 5 in 1 modes. The IntelliSense INVERTER TECHNOLOGY - Auto-Connect to Home Inverter. It efficiently adapts the cooling according to internal load. It reduces energy consumption and ensures matchless performances. There is 1 year on product and 10 years on compressor.





LG 687 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator



The LG 687 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator is available for Rs 77,990 while the M.R.P is Rs 1,04,990. It comes with a capacity of 687 litres which is suitable for families with 5 or more members. Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food items are properly cooled. Multi digital sensors monitor both internal and external temperatures for temperature consistency which helps to maintain the quality of food for longer. It comes with a warranty of 1 year on product and 10 years on compressor.





Microwave

A microwave oven is one of the essential home appliances for households. Choosing the right microwave is necessary for quick and convenient cooking. Here we have compiled some best options for you.



Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven



This Panasonic microwave Oven is priced at Rs 10,699 instead of its regular price of Rs 14,590. It comes with 23L Capacity which is Suitable for families with 3 to 4 members. There are Microwave Controls 61 Preset Auto Cook Menu Items. The turntable present inside the oven is made of glass. It helps the heat to be uniformly distributed across the items entered in the oven. The controls buttons are all touch sensitive. There is also a display panel on the top right-hand corner of the oven. There is a Warranty of 1 year on product.





Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven



The Samsung microwave is priced at Rs 10,750 in the Amazon sale. The regular price of this microwave is Rs 16,550. This microwave comes with 28-litre capacity Suitable for large families. It Can be used for baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. Touch Key Pad (Membrane) is sensitive to touch and easy to clean. There is Child Lock which Ensures complete safety especially for homes with small children. There is 1 year on Product and 5 years on Megnetron and 10 years on Ceramic Cavity.





LG 28L Convection Microwave Oven



The LG 28L Convection Microwave Oven is priced at Rs 15,999 which is otherwise priced at Rs 19,950. The LG microwave comes with 28L capacity which is suitable for large families. It Can be used for baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. There is Tactile buttons to set the temperature/timer & Jog Dials that are simple to use with a long life. There are 251 auto cook menu options with 175 Indian recipes, Intellowave Technology, Diet Fry, Make Indian Rotis Easily at Home, Ghee in 12 Minutes, Pasteurized Milk, Motorised Rotisserie (Bar-be-queuing at home becomes easy and hassle-free). It comes with 1 year on product and 1+4 years on Magnetron (From the date of Purchase).





IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven



The IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven can be purchased at Rs 8,900 as compared to Rs 12,890 as its original price. With a 20L capacity, it is suitable for bachelors & small families. The microwave frequency is 2450 MHz. It Can be used for baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting and cooking. Touch Key Pad (Membrane) is sensitive to touch and easy to clean. There is Child Lock to Ensure complete safety especially for homes with small children. It has Warranty of 1 year on Product and 3 years on Magnetron & Cavity.





Dishwashers



With dishwashers, you can easily clean all the utensils without putting much labour. There is a numerous number of dishwashers available in the market. Here are some dishwashers available in the amazon sale with discounts.



Koryo by Big Bazaar Dishwasher KDW1483DIW



This Koryo Dishwasher is priced at Rs 24,999 in the Amazon sale against its regular price of Rs 39,990. There is a 1-year Comprehensive Warranty on Product. It comes with 14 Place Setting and 8 Wash Programs. The flexible power levels allow you to change power levels. The stains, dirt, bacteria are easily washed as the water is heated to take away all the dirt and kill all the germs.





Kaff KDW BIN 60 Intra | Built-in Dishwasher



There is a discount of Rs 7,000 as it is priced at Rs 47,990 in the Amazon sale. The dishwasher was earlier priced at Rs 54,990. The Built-In Dishwasher Stainless Steel Finish Door Panel has 11 Functions: 1. On/Off 2. Strong Wash Function 3. Drying 4. Dual Zone Wash Function 5. Display Screen 6. Programme Button 7. Delay Button 8. Child Lock 9. Delay Function 10. Start Push Button 11. Programme Indicator. Three Stage Filtration Systems Low Energy Consumptions Upper and Lower Spray Arm with Top Spray.





Faber FBID 8PR 14S Built in Dishwasher



The Faber FBID 8PR 14S Built in Dishwasher is priced at Rs 56,300. It comes with 8 Programs: Normal, Eco, 90 Minutes, Glass, Rapid, Soak (Pre-Wash), Auto Wash & Intensive. There are Function like Dual Zone Wash, Power Memory, Natural Drying, 1-24 Hours Delay, Child Safety Lock & Electronic Aqua Stop. There are Advanced Functions like Power Wash, Express & Extra drying Noise Level.







