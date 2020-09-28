Advertisement

Amazon Luna: Should Indian Gamers be excited about it?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 28, 2020 1:56 pm

Latest News

Amazon recently announced its cloud gaming service called Luna at its 2020 Annual Alexa Hardware event. The service is currently limited to the US region only, but should Indian gamers be excited about it?
Advertisement

Amazon recently announced a host of new products and a cloud gaming service called Luna at its 2020 Annual Alexa Hardware event. The new cloud gaming service has been released to compete with Google's Stadia, Nvidia's GeForce Now, Microsoft's xCloud, Play Station Now and bunch of more other services. 

 

What is Cloud Gaming?

 

Cloud Gaming is a service that will let you stream high graphics games on the company's servers which removes the limitation of having a high-spec PC to play these games. Though, for the smooth performance of these games, you will require high-speed internet and high-resolution monitor. Amazon has said that a minimum speed of 10mbps is required for Luna to stream at 1080p resolution. 

 

Advertisement

Read More: New Amazon Echo, Echo Dot with clock, Echo Dot, FireTV Stick devices announced

 

Availability of Amazon Luna

 

Luna will be available initially for iOS, Mac, Windows and FireTV Web apps. Amazon has confirmed that Luna will make its way to Android at a later date. The service is currently available only the United States and Amazon has conveyed that the service will be expanded to more countries soon. No timelines for India have been shared.

 

Gamers in the US can opt-in for the early access program and can subscribe to the service for an introductory price of $5.99 (Approx Rs 400). With this service, gamers will be able to play games on the Luna Plus channel on two devices simultaneously. Luna also has support for 4K resolution at 60fps for select games and will be backed by the Amazon Web Services. But currently, the service is limited to 1080p at 60fps.

 

Amazon Luna: Controllers and Games

 

Users are currently required to have a compatible game controller or a mouse and keyboard. One can also get the new wireless Luna controller priced at $49.99 (approximately Rs 3,700) during the early access period for a full experience of the gaming service. The Luna service will also be integrated into Twitch, Amazon's own streaming service. 

 

According to Amazon, Luna will have various channels and these channels will contain various games from different genres. The first channel is the Luna Plus channel will consist of games like Resident Evil 7, Control, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, The Impossible Lair, Iconoclasts, GRID, ABZU, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and Panzer Dragoon. Amazon has also partnered with Ubisoft for the availability of upcoming titles and currently available titles by the game developer on Luna. 

 

Read More: Is Amazon's Home Drone Useful or Bizarre?

 

Cloud Gaming In India

 

Coming to the Indian Cloud Gaming scene, the current scenario is that only one gaming service is available in India which is 'The Gaming Project' and is India's first cloud gaming platform. Even though it was the first cloud gaming service to launch in India, it wasn't able to gain much momentum. 

 

 

With Amazon's Luna, it can be a big player in the gaming market as none of the other cloud gaming services by Google, Microsoft or NVIDIA are available in the country. Luna will have to be competitively priced if it wants to create a mark in India. 

 

And if Luna is the first cloud gaming service by a major company to enter the Indian market, it can gain a lot of audience as the Gaming industry in India is currently in its boom period. We still have to see how, when and if the Luna service will be available in India.  The major issue that Luna may face in India could be related to the network. The networks in India are quite patchy and this could be one of the reason why Cloud gaming is still not the talk of the town.

New Amazon Echo, Echo Dot with clock, Echo Dot, FireTV Stick devices announced

Is Amazon's Home Drone Useful or Bizarre?

Latest News from Amazon

You might like this

Tags: Amazon Google Microsoft

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

PUBG Corporation in talks with Reliance Jio to bring back PUBG Mobile to India

PlayStation 5 launch in November: 5 Things you should know

How to watch IPL 2020 live on Mobile?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression
Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products

Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products
Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3
Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery
Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies