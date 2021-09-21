Amazon launches new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, price starts Rs 13,999

Amazon has today launched the next generation of Kindle Paperwhite with two new models – the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.

Kindle Paperwhite and Signature Edition Price

The new Kindle Paperwhite is priced at Rs 13,999 and is available in 8GB in Black. The new Signature Edition is priced at Rs 17,999, available in 32 GB, also in Black.

Both devices are available today for pre-order. They come with the offer to redeem Kindle credits worth Rs 500 which can be used towards eBook purchases, at up to 80% of the book price. The Kindle Paperwhite will start shipping from October 27 and the Signature Edition will be shipping from November 4.

Features

The Kindle Paperwhite sports a larger 6.8-inch display with a sleek, flush-front design. Its 300 ppi display is glare-free, delivers laser-quality text, and resembles real paper for easy reading in all conditions, even direct sunlight. The display offers an additional 10 percent brightness at the maximum setting to ensure a more comfortable experience. The Signature Edition also comes with an auto-adjusting front light. It automatically adjusts the display’s brightness based on the lighting around to read in both day and night times.

The Kindle Paperwhite and Signature Edition offer up to 10 weeks of battery life. Fast USB-C charging takes only 2.5 hours to reach a full charge using a 10W adapter or larger. The Signature Edition offers wireless charging and can be used with any compatible Qi wireless charger (sold separately).

The Signature Edition has 32GB of onboard storage. The all-new regular Kindle Paperwhite, on the other hand, has 8GB storage. In addition, the new Kindle Paperwhite carries an IPX8 rating to withstand accidental drops in the bathtub and pool.

Kindle Paperwhite comes with a completely redesigned Kindle interface. It provides an easy way to switch between the home screen, your library, or your current book. The new library experience includes new filters and sort menus, a new collections view, and an interactive scroll bar.

The Kindle Paperwhite and Signature Edition are built with 60 percent post-consumer recycled plastics and 70 percent recycled die-cast magnesium. Additionally, 96 percent of this device’s packaging is made of wood fibre-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.