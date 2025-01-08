Amazon Launches New Echo Spot in India with a Display, Customisable Clock Faces, and More

Amazon has introduced the all-new Echo Spot, the latest addition to Amazon’s lineup of Alexa-enabled Echo devices. Echo Spot is a new smart alarm clock, featuring a variety of custom-designed clock faces, colourful display options, and four newly-added alarm sounds. The last Echo Spot was launched in India back in 2018.

Amazon Echo Spot (2025): Price, Availability

The new Echo Spot 2025 is now available for purchase in Black and Blue on Amazon.in, Blinkit, and Croma’s online and offline stores. Priced at Rs 8,999, you can get the Echo Spot at an introductory limited period price of Rs 6,449.

Amazon Echo Spot (2025): Features

The new Echo Spot packs eight custom-designed clock faces, new visual animations, and fun colours make it easy to see the responses to some of the Alexaa requests at a glance. Moreover, you can customise Echo Spot’s 2.83” touch-screen display to fit the aesthetic of your bedroom. You can choose from six different colour themes for display—orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue—or mix and match colours with a variety of clock faces.

You can gently wake up to your preferred music or songs by setting custom alarms. For instance, you can just say “Alexa, set a weekday alarm for 7 am with devotional songs.” Or, wake up to one of four newly-added alarm sounds—Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavor, and Flutter. And, if you want a bit more sleep when the alarm goes off, you can either ask Alexa or just tap Echo Spot to snooze. You can also ask Alexa for the weather and see the temperature, along with an illustration—like a sun or rain cloud—on the screen.

Echo Spot includes a 1.73” front-firing speaker and can play music from providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and JioSaavn and see the titles show up on its colourful visual display. When you want to skip a song, you can either ask Alexa, or quickly tap the display. You can also adjust its volume with the buttons on the top of the Echo Spot or by asking, “Alexa, volume up/down”.

Echo Spot can be connected with compatible smart home products and can also be used to set up Alexa Routines to help automate daily tasks with a single voice command. With Ultrasound Motion Detection available in Echo Spot, you can also create smart home routines to turn on compatible lights or play music when you enter the room. You can also ask Alexa to call loved ones, make household announcements, or audibly Drop In on other Alexa-enabled devices in your household.

Further, Echo Spot is built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone on/off button, and the ability to view and delete your voice recordings.