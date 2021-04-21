Advertisement

Amazon launches Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 21, 2021 1:38 pm

Latest News

Amazon has finally launched the FireTV Cube 2nd Gen in India that comes with Always On Mics so you can control it via your voice
Advertisement

Amazon has launched the second generation of its Fire TV Cube in India and is being touted as the most powerful one from Amazon, consisting of the capabilities of Amazon's Fire TV and Echo smart speaker ranges combined, offering up to Ultra-HD HDR streaming and hands-free access to Alexa voice assistant.

 

The Fire TV Cube 2nd Gen goes on sale today via Amazon and select Croma and Reliance Retail outlets across India at a price of Rs 12,999. An HDMI cable is needed to connect the Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) to your home entertainment setup which is not included in the box but Amazon is providing it at no extra cost along with the device as an introductory offer.

 

FireTV cube

Advertisement

 

The Fire TV Cube 2nd Gen is capable of streaming at Ultra-HD resolution with support for various HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. For audio, the Dolby Atmos format is supported for enhanced sound experience. 

 

The Fire TV Cuve 2nd Gen comes with a new feature as it has an always-on microphone and a small speaker to listen for the Alexa wake word, hear voice commands, and respond through voice prompts or chimes. You can use voice commands to turn on or off the connected television or home theatre setup, adjusting the volume, opening apps and selecting content, and scrubbing through videos on selected apps.

 

FireTV cube

 

The Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) has an included IR extender adapter, as well as an Ethernet adapter for wired connectivity. Buttons on the remote include Netflix, Prime Video hotkeys, along with other traditional controls. On top of the device, you can control the volume and microphone always-on mode, and a light strip provides visual prompts similar to Echo smart speakers.

 

For software, the device runs on Fire TV OS with a new UI that was rolled out to other Fire TV Sticks a while back. Major streaming services including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Apple TV, are all supported so one can enjoy whatever they want to. 

Amazon Prime Music launches Podcasts in India

Amazon launches Echo Buds with its own ANC technology, full Alexa support

Amazon Music is now available for all Android TVs

Amazon favoured select retailers: Report

Amazon to start manufacturing Fire TV devices in India

Amazon Alexa celebrates 3rd anniversary in India, offering 3 free Audible audiobooks

Latest News from Amazon

You might like this

Tags: Amazon

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iGear 'Vintage Vibes' Retro-style 7-band Radio launched with Bluetooth, MP3 Playback and Emergency Torch

Western Digital launches flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies