Amazon launches Echo Buds with its own ANC technology, full Alexa support

Amazon has launched the new Echo Buds that come with full Alexa integration and Amazon's own ANC tech that cancels out twice the noise compared to traditional ANC

Amazon has unveiled the latest generation of its Echo Buds featuring an all-new design along with custom-designed Active Noise Cancellation technology, wireless charging capabilities, improved microphones for better call quality, and hands-free access to Alexa.

The all-new Echo Buds are available in Black or Glacier White colours starting at $119.99 (approx Rs 8900) and will be available for a limited time starting at $99.99 (approx Rs 7500).

As per amazon, the new Echo Buds are 20% smaller, lightweight, IPX4-rated to withstand splashes, sweat, or light rain; and designed to be comfortable enough for all-day wear. A shortened nozzle improves comfort and new built-in vents reduce ear pressure during use, making Echo Buds feel natural in your ear.

Featuring Amazon’s new Active Noise Cancellation technology, the all-new Echo Buds cancel twice as much noise compared to the first generation. Each earbud is also fitted with high-performance drivers while the premium speakers are optimized for increased fidelity in bass and treble, which reduces distortion during media playback.

One can simply press and hold either earbud or just say, “Alexa, turn on noise cancellation" to turn on the ANC feature. With Passthrough Mode on, you can easily adjust the amount of ambient sound you hear through the device settings in the Alexa app. You can also ask Alexa to play music for a set amount of time. Plus, while you can already ask Alexa for podcast recommendations, you’ll soon be able to listen to podcasts you follow on Amazon Music by just saying, “Alexa, play my followed podcasts".

Amazon says that you’ll be able to use VIP Filter on the all-new Echo Buds later this year. The VIP Filter lets you select the phone notifications that you want to hear, and filters out the rest. When you receive a notification, just double tap either earbud to hear it in real-time; to dismiss a notification single tap either earbud.

Echo Buds offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation and hands-free access to Alexa, and the case provides two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback. A 15-minute quick charge will give you up to two hours of music playback. To check your battery status while wearing Echo Buds, simply say, “Alexa, what’s my battery life?” Or, open the case while the Echo Buds are inside and the LED lights in front of each earbud will show the battery status.

Echo Buds can be charged via USB-C or a Qi-certified wireless charging pad like the new Made for Amazon Anker PowerWave Pad for Echo Buds, which is sold separately. Echo Buds connect to Alexa through the Alexa app on your mobile device and use your existing device data plan to access features such as music, calling, and more. Amazon says the buds are built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app or through the customizable onboard tap controls. You can also set the onboard tap controls to access your native voice services such as Siri or Google Assistant.