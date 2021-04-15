Advertisement

Amazon launches Echo Buds with its own ANC technology, full Alexa support

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 15, 2021 12:17 pm

Latest News

Amazon has launched the new Echo Buds that come with full Alexa integration and Amazon's own ANC tech that cancels out twice the noise compared to traditional ANC
Advertisement

Amazon has unveiled the latest generation of its Echo Buds featuring an all-new design along with custom-designed Active Noise Cancellation technology, wireless charging capabilities, improved microphones for better call quality, and hands-free access to Alexa.

 

The all-new Echo Buds are available in Black or Glacier White colours starting at $119.99 (approx Rs 8900) and will be available for a limited time starting at $99.99 (approx Rs 7500). 

 

As per amazon, the new Echo Buds are 20% smaller, lightweight, IPX4-rated to withstand splashes, sweat, or light rain; and designed to be comfortable enough for all-day wear. A shortened nozzle improves comfort and new built-in vents reduce ear pressure during use, making Echo Buds feel natural in your ear.

 

Advertisement

Featuring Amazon’s new Active Noise Cancellation technology, the all-new Echo Buds cancel twice as much noise compared to the first generation. Each earbud is also fitted with high-performance drivers while the premium speakers are optimized for increased fidelity in bass and treble, which reduces distortion during media playback. 

 

Echo Buds

 

One can simply press and hold either earbud or just say, “Alexa, turn on noise cancellation" to turn on the ANC feature. With Passthrough Mode on, you can easily adjust the amount of ambient sound you hear through the device settings in the Alexa app. You can also ask Alexa to play music for a set amount of time. Plus, while you can already ask Alexa for podcast recommendations, you’ll soon be able to listen to podcasts you follow on Amazon Music by just saying, “Alexa, play my followed podcasts".

 

Amazon says that you’ll be able to use VIP Filter on the all-new Echo Buds later this year. The VIP Filter lets you select the phone notifications that you want to hear, and filters out the rest. When you receive a notification, just double tap either earbud to hear it in real-time; to dismiss a notification single tap either earbud.

 

Echo Buds offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation and hands-free access to Alexa, and the case provides two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback. A 15-minute quick charge will give you up to two hours of music playback. To check your battery status while wearing Echo Buds, simply say, “Alexa, what’s my battery life?” Or, open the case while the Echo Buds are inside and the LED lights in front of each earbud will show the battery status. 

 

Echo Buds can be charged via USB-C or a Qi-certified wireless charging pad like the new Made for Amazon Anker PowerWave Pad for Echo Buds, which is sold separately. Echo Buds connect to Alexa through the Alexa app on your mobile device and use your existing device data plan to access features such as music, calling, and more. Amazon says the buds are built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including the ability to mute the mics with the Alexa app or through the customizable onboard tap controls. You can also set the onboard tap controls to access your native voice services such as Siri or Google Assistant.

Amazon Music is now available for all Android TVs

Amazon favoured select retailers: Report

Amazon to start manufacturing Fire TV devices in India

Amazon Alexa celebrates 3rd anniversary in India, offering 3 free Audible audiobooks

Amazon introuduces Alexa Custom Assistant for Automakers in India

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition launched at starting Rs 89 per month

Latest News from Amazon

You might like this

Tags: Amazon

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mi QLED TV 75-inch launching in India on April 23

Sony launches BRAVIA X80J Google TV series in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies