Amazon Integrates AI In Fire TV Devices To Power Search

Amazon is making a push in the AI segment with the introduction of the new Search functionality in Fire TV devices that’s powered by Amazon’s own large language model (LLM). Using the new technology, users can search for shows and movies on their Fire TV in a more convenient manner.

Amazon highlights a 2023 report which said that an average streaming customer spends more than 10 minutes searching for options each time they access their streaming services. In a bid to solve the problem, Fire TV now offers a new way to search using Alexa that makes discovering something new to watch easier and more convenient.

Fire TV’s new AI-enhanced search integrates artificial intelligence with its extensive entertainment content and App library, allowing users to find personalized TV show and movie recommendations through natural language. As per Amazon, you can ask Alexa to search for streaming content recommendations in the same way you might ask a friend with knowledge about TV shows and movies, using complex or nuanced language to ask for options based on topic, genre, plot, character, actor, and even by quotes.

Amazon also listed out a few example prompts, including:

“Alexa, show me movies about dog and human friendships.”

“Show me psychological thrillers with surprise endings.”

“What movie has the line, ‘You’re killing me Smalls?’”

This new AI-powered Fire TV search experience is powered by an Amazon-built LLM. These recommendations are contextual, personalised for you, and will include choices from your Prime Video or other streaming subscription libraries, so you know which ones are free to you.

The new Fire TV search experience is now rolling out to customers in the U.S. in English on select Fire TV devices running FOS6 and later. It will be available on all eligible Fire TV devices in the U.S. in the coming weeks. There’s no word on when the feature would expand to regions outside of the United States.